Lumacon announces return to live conference at the fairgrounds in April

Two good pieces of news were announced last week by the producers of Petaluma’s annual LumaCon.

The first is that after being forced to pivot from a planned in-person event in January (remember when large gatherings were banned for a month?), LumaCon will be back in all its comic-loving, youth-supporting glory on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. The second is that to kick things off, on Saturday, April 9 at 12 p.m., LumaCon will present a free virtual panel discussion titled Freedom of Expression. The Zoom-based discussion will feature Santa Rosa author/artist Maia Kobabe (“Gender Queer: A Memoir”), illustrator Noah Grigni (“It Feels Good to Be Yourself,“ ”The Gender Identity Workbook for Kids“), Mickey Huff (director of Project censored) and local teen activists from Sebastopol and Petaluma schools.

Kobabe (who uses e, em, eir pronouns) has been self-publishing eir own unique comics and zines for the last 12 years. Eir work is self-described as “heavily influenced by fairy tales, homesickness and the search for identity.” Kobabe’s book “Gender Queer” made national headlines last year when it was revealed to be one of the most banned books in the country, having been added to lists of titles removed from schools in several states.

Registration is required for the panel discussion with limited available spots. Register through the Petaluma Library at events/sonomalibrary.org.

LumaCon will feature all of its popular elements, including Artists’ Alley, a massive showcase room where professional and youth artists, illustrators and graphic novelists will be displaying and selling their work. Pop-culture obsessives of all ages are, as usual, encouraged to wear cosplay outfits of their favorite characters, while teens and children can enter the annual cosplay competition.

Attendees can participate in LARPing (Live Action Role Play games) and crafting for kids, explore the Sonoma County Library BiblioBus (appropriately packed with graphic novels and comics), and even draw their own comics. And of course, you’ll have a chance to meet Star Wars characters from the 501st and Rebel Legions. Tickets are free but registration in advance is required as capacity to LumaCon will be limited. Information and registration for both the panel and the LumaCon live event are waiting at LumaCon.net.

LumaCon is a joint production of three local libraries, including the Casa Grande High School Library, Petaluma High School Library and the Petaluma Regional Library.