Lunafest Film showcase comes to Petaluma

There is a story that in 1999, a group of women working for Clif Bar & Company in Emeryville got together to design an alternative energy bar for women. They named it Luna and whether or not that is actually how the Luna bar was born, it is safe to say the product has been rather successful. Almost immediately, the creators of Luna decided to do for film-making what they’d just done for snack food, and in 2001 the first LunaFest was launched in Berkeley.

Conceived as a traveling film festival featuring short movies by women and non-binary filmmakers, the instantly popular roadshow raises money for breast cancer research as well as for the nonprofits that host LunaFest screenings in their own communities. Since 2001, Lunafest has shared the work of 175 filmmakers while raising $7 million for the non-profits who host the festival in their communities.

On Sunday, March 19, with the local chapter of the American Association of University Women as sponsor, the show will come to Petaluma, with a program of seven short films from an array of rising movie-makers from around the world, a group that includes animators, poets, conservationists, activists and educators.

One of those films, the animated short “Pete,” was created by Bay Area animator Bret Parker and her wife, Pete Barma. The film is a gender identity story designed to inspire understanding and advocacy for LGBTQ+ kids.

Parker has worked with Pixar animation for 26 years, has contributed to award-winning films like “Finding Nemo,” “The Incredibles” and “Brave,” and has provided voices for a number of characters including the Monster Kid in “Monsters, Inc.,” Kari the babysitter in “The Incredibles” and Purl in the Sparks short “Purl.”

“I love the craft of animation,” said Parker, describing her path of directing “Pete.” “It’s always a new character, a new story, a new skill. Whether it was how to animate a Scottish accent or move a bow and arrow, to robots, to whatever, you're always learning something new and then figuring out how to transform that into animation.”

In “Pete,” Parker has created a 3D animated film with images reminiscent of the 2D animation from the era the story takes place in. To do this, Parker drew upon the look of a favorite childhood book.

“It's set in 1975, and I was very inspired by the look of ‘Winnie the Pooh’ and the ink and watercolor drawings of the early illustrations,” Parker said. “That book was on our bedside table as we grew up. We felt like we could really marry the look and feel of that quality with the story. It worked out really well.”

Parker and Barma created Artfarm Productions in order to make films that focus on marginalized communities. Barma, an award-winning educator, wrote the autobiographical story.

“My wife is a storyteller,” Parker said. “This story really felt like something we wanted to share. Kids today are going through so many similar experiences, it's not something new. So to know that there's a history and a larger experience behind gender identity, I think is an important thing for kids to know.”

“Pete” is based on a time when Barma was a girl wanting to play little league, and the story highlights her mom’s strong support for her daughter’s dreams.

“Being an advocate for a child changes lives,” Parker said. “In Pete's case, she had an advocate and an ally in her mom from the get-go, who supported her and allowed her to become who she was. I think that's partly the key there, right?”

Allowing kids to know that they can grow up to be anything they want is a powerful gift to them, Parker has learned.

“To know that there's support around that, I think that gives kids confidence and a sense of security that then allows them to go out and be themselves and take risks,” she said.

For young LGBTQ+ kids who may be struggling with an unsupportive community, Parker suggests it’s important to find an advocate and an ally who can really stand behind them and support them.

“Try to reach out and find support,” she said. “Wherever that is and whatever that looks like. I think that's the most important thing - to know that they're not alone.”

This is a big part of why Parker wanted to make “Pete,” and why she’s happy it was selected for the 2023 Lunafest.

“I am at a place in my life where it's really important to try to tell queer stories,” she said, “because although there's been a lot of progress made in that direction over the past few years, if you really look at the number of queer stories that are out there - it's not even a tip of the iceberg.”

According to Parker, queer history has long been an oral tradition.

“It's not taught in schools and it's not something that you really learn about outside of the community itself,” she said. “So to be able to share our stories and be in the industry and to be in a position where I can share my story and the stories of my wife, my family, my community is really important.”

Of her being in Lunafest, Parker said that she and Barma could not be prouder.

“It’s such an amazing organization and is raising money and funds for underserved populations,” she pointed out. “We are total advocates, and so we're just thrilled to be a part of Lunafest and the festival circuit that they're on.”

“Pete” is just one of many inspiring films that will be seen in this year’s Lunafest. Here are the others.

“Reclaim Your Water: Natasha Smith,” by Faith E. Briggs - As a member of the Ebony Beach Club, Natasha Smith surfs, skates and makes her own waves.

“Miss Chelove: From Java to the Streets of D.C.’ by Sara T. Gama - As she paints a mural, artist Cita Sadeli aka Miss Chelove opens up about her life, her cultural heritage, and how she fell in love with graffiti in the 1980s.

“This is Beth,” by Jen Randall - As celebrated rock-climber Beth Rodden grapples with her body image, she rediscovers the love of her sport and herself.

“More Than I Want to Remember,” by Amy Bench - After her southeastern Congo village is bombed, 14-year-old Mugeni sets out on a remarkable solo journey across the globe, determined to reunite with her lost loved ones and lift up the Banyamulenge people.

“Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night,” by Fawzia Mirza and Kausar Mohammed - All cards are on the table when Noor, a queer Pakistani Muslim woman, brings her Puerto Rican girlfriend, Luz, home for the first time on the family’s annual game night.

“Swimming Through,” by Samantha Sanders - Amid a brutal Chicago winter and the global pandemic, Deirdre, Helen, and Jennefer’s friendship grows as they commit to a daily sunrise plunge together in Lake Michigan.