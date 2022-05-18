Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa adds 16 new shows to schedule

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday for 16 new shows recently added to the lineup at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

The new shows include musical acts Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Chicago, author David Sedaris and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

Tickets are available online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600 or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office, 50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

LBC will continue to add performances to its lineup throughout the year. Check lutherburbankcenter.org for updates.

Aug. 5 — Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m., $39

Sept. 9 — An Evening with Chicago, 8 p.m., $89-$139

Sept. 17 — 46th Annual San Francisco Comedy Competition Semi-Finals, 8 p.m., $45

Sept. 18 — Fiesta de la Independencia, 1-7 p.m., free

Sept. 30 — Sebastian Maniscalco’s “Nobody Does This Tour,” comedy, 7 and 9:30 p.m., $69-$125

Oct. 6 — Tyler Henry, “The Hollywood Medium,” 8 p.m., $69-$89

Nov. 4 — Soweto Gospel Choir, 7:30 p.m., $29-$39

Nov. 10 — Versa-Style Dance Company, presented by the Rodney Strong Dance Series, 8 p.m., $20-$49

Nov. 16 — Nigella Lawson, food writer and TV cook, 7:30 p.m., $45-$65

Nov. 18 — David Sedaris, humor writer, 8 p.m., $39-$59

Dec. 3 — Jake Shimabukuro, ukulele virtuoso, “Christmas in Hawaii,” 8 p.m., $39-$59

Dec. 9 — Posada Navideña by Calidanza Dance Company, presented by the Rodney Strong Dance Series, 7 p.m., $5-$10

Dec. 21 — Dave Koz and Friends, 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour, 8 p.m., $49-$169

Jan. 7 — Smothers Brothers, 8 p.m., $69-$89

Jan. 15 — John Edward, psychic medium and author, noon, $55-$125

Jan. 17 — Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, 7:30 p.m., $29-$59

