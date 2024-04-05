Luther Burbank Center announces lineup for free local music summer concert series

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts is known for bringing big names and national touring acts to Santa Rosa, but it also showcases local acts.

The center will present its free “Luther Locals Live” series of 10 outdoor summer concerts featuring local musicians Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 4 to Aug. 20, on the centers Nelson Family Grand Plaza.

Luther Burbank Center originally created “Luther Locals” as a online series of performances by local musicians during the COVID pandemic shutdown, and audiences loved it. So last summer, the center converted it to a live concert series.

This year’s lineup includes:

June 4 -- Hunka Hunka Hula Revue, rockabilly, country, blues, swing – all with a tropical twang hillbilly hula flare.

June 11 -- Twin Soles, original songs and favorites from many eras by Shawna and Cory Hervé.

June 18 -- Everything Taken, heavy rock band formed in 2022 whose music ranges from the ‘90s to the 2000s.

June 25 -- Frankie Bourne & The Wildcards, acoustic trio rooted in classic rock and California soul, blending Americana with indie rock.

July 9 -- Lenkadu, avant-garde electronic music producer and a performer from the Czech Republic, now based in Forestville.

July 16 -- Third Rail Band, country, rock and Americana band, showcasing three part harmonies,

July 23 – Gill Brothers Band, American country, rock and blues from Cobb Mountain.

July 30 – Paul Steward, pop and blues vocalist and guitarist.

Aug. 6 – Sabiee (pronounced “Sah-bee-yay), songwriter and guitarist.

Aug. 13 -- Spike Sikes & His Awesome Hotcakes, soul, swing, R&B, jazz, and jump.

Aug. 20 -- King Street Giants, original music in the New Orleans jazz tradition. (This event is for Luther Burbank Center members only.)

For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org/lutherlocalslive or phone 707-546-3600.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On X @danarts.