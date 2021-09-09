Luther Burbank Center carries on tradition with virtual fiesta

When: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. The program will continue to be available online after the premiere.

There are some things you need to know before Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts presents its virtual 12th annual Fiesta de Independencia on Sunday — for example, the significance of “El Grito.”

As holidays go, Cinco de Mayo, honoring an 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War, may enjoy better name recognition than Mexican Independence Day, celebrated in September.

However, the quest for Mexican independence truly began on Sept. 16, 1810, with a speech by Roman Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla in the village of Dolores, inspiring the movement that ultimately freed Mexico from Spanish rule.

His battle cry, El Grito de Dolores, translated as “the Cry of Dolores,” remains a key part of traditional celebrations of Mexican independence, calling out the names of the important heroes of the Mexican War of Independence and ending with several shouts of “Viva Mexico!”

The Burbank Center will hold its fiesta online this year, prompted by continuing coronavirus concerns, but the Mexican Consulate of San Francisco still will continue its annual participation in the center’s El Grito ceremony.

The center will stream the one-hour Fiesta de Independencia on its website, lutherburbankcenter.org, at 2 p.m. Sunday. The free program will continue to be available for viewing after that.

“We are sending a video with our El Grito,” said Consul General Remedios Gómez Arnau. “We have been a close ally with the Luther Burbank Center, and this year we will collaborate with them again, even though it is a virtual event.”

This part of Mexican history remains significant for Californians, because California was under Mexican rule from 1821, when Mexico finally gained its independence from Spain, until 1848, Arnau explained. That year, the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was signed, ceding parts of present-day California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Colorado, Nevada and Utah to the United States.

“Some people forget that part of history. This celebration should be a binational one,” Arnau said. “I recognize the efforts of the Luther Burbank Center in reaching out to the Mexican and Latino community in Sonoma County with its fiesta.”

The center began its fiesta in 2010, and in past years the event has drawn as many as 4,000 visitors. The potential for a large crowd induced the center to present the event online, as a pandemic safety precaution, both last year and this year.

The online fiesta, presented by the Redwood Credit Union, will include performances by Mariachi Vargas De Tecalitlán, Ballet Folklórico Ireri, Mariachi Cantares de mi Tierra and the center’s own LBC Mariachi Ensemble, led by Jose Soto.

“We did two rehearsals before we gathered at LBC in mid-July to record our part of the show,” Soto said of the 31-member ensemble that features student musicians from ages 11 to 18.

The young musicians are excited because they’ll be performing onstage as part of a live concert by Mariachi Vargas De Tecalitlán when the band returns to the center Oct. 29.

“This will be a big show for our LBC Mariachi Ensemble,” Soto said. “It’s a big opportunity for them perform for the people.”

Former Santa Rosa police lieutenant, city councilman and mayor Ernesto Olivares sees lasting value in the fiesta and continues to support it as a member of the center’s Latino Advisory Community.

“We’re reaching out to our Latino community to make a connection,” he said. “That is the big driving force, and we also want to make it affordable. That’s why the fiesta always has been free.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.