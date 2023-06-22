Try finding live performances geared for kids. Parents can tell you it’s not always that easy.

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa has announced its 2023-24 Family Fun Series, featuring five shows from national and internationally touring artists, sponsored by Clover Sonoma and Exchange Bank.

Families are invited to enjoy preshow arts activities tailored to each show's theme, the opportunity to meet cast members for autographs, pizza on the concessions menu and a special visit from Clover Sonoma’s Clo the Cow.

The season’s shows include:

– “Pete the Cat’s Big Hollywood Adventure,” Oct. 24.

– “The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System,” Nov. 14.

– “Giraffe’s Can’t Dance – The Musical,” Jan. 18, 2024.

– “Dinosaur World Live,” March 6, 2024.

– “The Boy Who Cried Wolf,” May 5, 2024.

Subscriptions, which offer a discount of more than 20%, go on sale to the public Friday, June 23, ranging in price from $52 for children to $70 for adults.

The subscriptions also include a meet-and-greet sessions with most artists after each show, plus an invitation for a backstage tour and onstage activity.

Individual tickets go on sale to the public Aug. 25, ranging in price from $12 to $16 for children and $17 to $20 for adults. A special flex package offers a 10% discount on the purchase of up to four shows.

For more information about individual shows and to purchase subscriptions and tickets, go to lutherburbankcenter.org/family-fun.

