When: 10-11 a.m. and 7 - 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14. No reservations necessary.

Where: Gather at the north entrance near the box office at 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa.

What: Community viewing of two new murals by Maria de Los Angeles, led by the artist

Visitors to Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts now will see something new when they visit the center’s campus for events.

Two large-scale, colorful acrylic outdoor murals, painted by Maria de Los Angeles — who grew up in Sonoma County and now lives in the greater New York area — were presented to the public at a dedication ceremony last week.

“The murals are about the arts, because the Luther Burbank Center is important to the arts,” the artist said. “Everyone who sees the work will become more aware that art is not only music. It makes the city more lively.”

The first mural, outside the north entrance of the center’s Ruth Finley Person Theater, bears the title “The Muses: A Celebration of a Blossoming Imagination.” It measures 19 feet by 19 feet and salutes the performing arts, including music, dance, theater, speech and comedy.

The second mural, titled “Four Seasons: A Celebration of Community and Environmental Beauty,” measuring 8 feet by 20 feet, is on a wall in the center’s outdoor Sculpture Courtyard.

The painting has the four seasons as its theme and includes input from roughly 100 community participants who contributed imagery and symbols to be incorporated.

In her distinct style, de Los Angeles has packed the new murals with painstaking details and vibrant colors.

Funded by private donations and sponsors, the mural project is the arts center’s second collaboration with de Los Angeles, who partnered with Luther Burbank Center in 2014 on some of its early arts camps.

“I’m excited to see public art becoming more supported in Sonoma County,” de Los Angeles said. “I am happy to be part of it. Everyone sees the work and becomes more aware of the arts. It makes the county more lively.”

In addition to the two new murals, Luther Burbank Center is hosting an indoor exhibit titled “Garden of Dreams,” featuring seven new smaller works by de Los Angeles. It will be on display through next January in the center’s salon near the main entrance of the Ruth Finley Person Theater.

Born in Mexico, de Los Angeles crossed the border to California with her family in 1999 when she was 11. The family settled in the Roseland neighborhood of Santa Rosa, which was then still an unincorporated part of Sonoma County.

As a youth, she attended Lawrence Cook Middle School and Elsie Allen High School before graduating from Santa Rosa High and going on to Santa Rosa Junior College. She earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in painting in 2013 from Pratt Institute in New York City and a master of fine arts degree in painting and printmaking in 2015 from Yale School of Art in New Haven, Connecticut.

While at Yale, as an undocumented immigrant who came to the U.S. as a child, or “Dreamer,” de Los Angeles qualified for coverage under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, which allowed her to travel to Italy and Greece to study art there.

Last year, she joined the faculty of the Yale School of Art, where she is the full-time assistant director of painting and printmaking.

Since she left the North Bay 15 years ago, de Los Angeles, now 35, has maintained her ties with Sonoma County, where she grew up. She has painted murals installed in Glen Ellen and at Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa and at the Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation building.

“This is my fourth project in Sonoma County. I’m proud and grateful for the opportunity to make my largest murals yet at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, an amazing institution that provides so much beauty and experiences for people of all ages,” she said.

The Museum of Sonoma County in downtown Santa Rosa presented a one-person show of work by de Los Angeles in 2019, including 10 paintings, three sculptures and an installation displaying more than 300 drawings, as well as dresses made by the artist.

The artist lives in Jersey City, New Jersey, with her husband, photographer and multimedia artist Ryan Bonilla, and maintains a studio at the Mana Contemporary arts center there.

“I come back to Sonoma County two or three times a year. It’s a priority for me. I return to do projects and maintain my connection because I want to give back to a place that first welcomed us upon my family’s arrival from Mexico,” de Los Angeles said.

“My extended family has had a connection with Santa Rosa for several generations.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.