Luther Burbank Center launching free outdoor concert series featuring local acts

During the pandemic shutdown, Luther Burbank Center introduced Luther Locals, a series of online studio concerts featuring North Bay musicians, and audiences loved it.

This summer, the center will bring back the series as Luther Locals Live: 10 in-person free outdoor concerts, running from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday nights, June 6 to Aug. 15, except for July 4, when the center will be closed. The concerts will be held in the Nelson Family Grand Plaza at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa.

In addition to live music, Luther Locals Live also will feature a market of vendors, including a variety of local beverage options offered by Morris Distributing and Rodney Strong Wine Estates, as well as several food-trucks and artisan makers.

The series features musicians who participated in the online concerts. They include Burnside, Ellie James, Jacob Phillip Benning, The John Courage Trio with special guest Schlee, Johnny Young, The King Street Giants, Michelle Lambert, The Musers, + & The Muscle Souls and Tru Lyric.

For more information, visit lutherburbankcenter.org/lutherlocalslive.

