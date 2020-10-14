Luther Burbank Center for the Arts launches new ‘Muse Hour’ online variety series

Once the coronavirus pandemic forced event cancellations starting in mid-March, the natural first step for venues was to post their performances online. The second step was to create new programming for a virtual format.

As the months went by, the virtual events have become more sophisticated and ambitious. One of the newest efforts is the four-part, live-streamed “Muse Hour” series, conceived by Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

The series kicks off Oct. 17 with an hour-long talk by Karamo Brown, Emmy-winning co-star of the Netflix series “Queer Eye.” It continues with Grammy-winning singer Lila Downs on Nov. 8, fiddler and banjo player Rhiannon Giddens and Italian pianist and percussionist Francesco Turrisi performing live from their home in Ireland on Nov. 22 and a holiday concert with Pink Martini bandleader and pianist Thomas Lauderdale and vocalist China Forbes on Dec. 12.

“We’re all going through the same thing, with little release and few outlets,” said Anita Wiglesworth, director of programming at Luther Burbank Center. “We ask ourselves, ‘How can we give people something special so it’s not just some more YouTube videos?’”

Presented in partnership with Cal Poly Arts and Tacoma Arts Live, each one-hour event will feature inspirational conversations or performances as well as a moderated question-and-answer session with audience members.

“I teamed up with colleagues from Cal Poly and Tacoma,” Wiglesworth said about the genesis of the series. “We all were trying to decide what to do next, and the three of us decided to collaborate and form a partnership.

“People can get concerts anywhere online,” she said. “This is a chance for us to provide something unique. Each show will last one hour, because we understand that people have screen fatigue. And each one will include a Q&A, which is more interactive.”

The series also is designed to be racially and culturally diverse. In the opening segment, Brown will talk about how he draws strength from various facets of his identity as a black man, an openly gay man, a son of immigrant parents, a Christian, a single father and former social worker.

“His personal journey is amazing,” Wiglesworth said. “He’s going to talk about creating awareness and change.”

Tickets cost $10 per performance and are available online at lutherburbankcenter.org. The program is free for Luther Burbank Center for the Arts members. Once attendees buy a ticket, they will receive a link to watch the show on Luther Burbank Center’s Vimeo platform.

As event planners for performance venues have moved to digital platforms, they have discovered greater flexibility. The location of performers and viewers is far less of a consideration now than in the past, Wiglesworth said.

“It opens the doors to things we couldn’t normally do.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.