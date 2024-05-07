Watch the Luther Burbank Rose Parade, attend an arts festival and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, May 10

“Incite Insight”: Santa Rosa Junior College Dance Program spring dance concert opens at 7 p.m. at Burbank Theater, SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $25. Through May 12. More information at dance.santarosa.edu/events.

“The Wind in the Willows”: Spreckels Theatre Company stages the classic children’s tale featuring a variety of woodland animals. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $10 to $20. Through May 19. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com.

Sebastian Saint James: Alternative folk, blues and rock album release party at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Twin Soles opens at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com.

Sweet N’ Juicy: Funk/rock group on tour from Portland. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Elephant in the Room, 177-A Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $10. More information at elephantintheroompub.com.

Saturday, May 11

Native Arts Festival: The Progressive Tribal Alliance presents a celebration of native culture with traditional dancing, storytelling, vendors, art, food and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at nafestival.org.

Meli Levi: Music series returns with the singer-songwriter performing folk, rock, indie, Americana and more from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Cornerstone, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Free. Through September. More information at cornerstonesonoma.com.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fmtcb74OeCk">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Sonoma County Storytellers: Pomo storyteller Eric Wilder kicks off the new series of live storytelling events inspired by the “Sonoma County Stories” exhibition. Event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

The Blue Lights: Blues Night season closer at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Arts Alliance, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $5 at the door. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony: “Gershwin & Ellington” program with conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong and composer-pianist Conrad Tao. Concert begins at 7:30 at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $32 to $105. Through May 13. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Saturday Night Showdown: Monthly comedy competition with eight performers and three comic judges. Show begins at 8 p.m. at Iron Ox Brewing, 3334 Industrial Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5 to $10. More information at ironoxbeer.com.

Sunday, May 12

Down the Rabbit Hole: Mother’s Day high tea featuring Alice, the Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat and more at noon at Left Edge Theatre at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $50 to $70. More information at tudorroseevents.com.

“Fun Mom Dinner”: Mother’s Day screening of the 2017 comedy about four moms with seemingly nothing more in common than having kids at the same preschool. Showtime is 2 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $10. More information at sebastianitheatre.com.

S.R. Laws: Acoustic Showcase music series from 3 to 5 p.m. at Rocker Oysterfeller’s, 14415 Highway 1, Valley Ford. Free. More information at 707-876-1983, rockeroysterfellers.com.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/s2yZL5w_7eA">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Satch Vai: Duo-bill with Joe Satriani and Steve Vai in concert at 7:30 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $77 and $99, VIP $289. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, May 13

Jinx Jones: Award-winning rockabilly singer, songwriter and guitarist performs at Blue Mondays Projam from 6 to 9 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. With Blues Defenders and swing dancing. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Tuesday, May 14

Caroline Rose: Alternative/indie singer, songwriter and musician in concert at 7 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Also La Force. Tickets are $55, VIP $125. More information at folkyeah.com.

Wednesday, May 15

“Madama Butterfly”: Met Opera Live production of the Puccini tragedy at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $20 to $28. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pGhJ0pcdiI4">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Robbie Fulks and Missy Raines: Program of folk, country, bluegrass and Americana music at 7:30 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $25 to $35. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.