Things to do in Sonoma County, May 10-19, 2024

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Watch the Luther Burbank Rose Parade, attend an arts festival and more at these Sonoma County events.

Friday, May 10

“Incite Insight”: Santa Rosa Junior College Dance Program spring dance concert opens at 7 p.m. at Burbank Theater, SRJC, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15 to $25. Through May 12. More information at dance.santarosa.edu/events.

“The Wind in the Willows”: Spreckels Theatre Company stages the classic children’s tale featuring a variety of woodland animals. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Spreckels Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $10 to $20. Through May 19. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com.

Sebastian Saint James: Alternative folk, blues and rock album release party at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Twin Soles opens at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com.

Sweet N’ Juicy: Funk/rock group on tour from Portland. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Elephant in the Room, 177-A Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Tickets are $10. More information at elephantintheroompub.com.

Saturday, May 11

Native Arts Festival: The Progressive Tribal Alliance presents a celebration of native culture with traditional dancing, storytelling, vendors, art, food and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Windsor Town Green. Free. More information at nafestival.org.

Meli Levi: Music series returns with the singer-songwriter performing folk, rock, indie, Americana and more from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Cornerstone, 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Free. Through September. More information at cornerstonesonoma.com.

Sonoma County Storytellers: Pomo storyteller Eric Wilder kicks off the new series of live storytelling events inspired by the “Sonoma County Stories” exhibition. Event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. More information at 707-579-1500, museumsc.org.

The Blue Lights: Blues Night season closer at 7:30 p.m. at Cloverdale Arts Alliance, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $5 at the door. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony: “Gershwin & Ellington” program with conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong and composer-pianist Conrad Tao. Concert begins at 7:30 at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $32 to $105. Through May 13. More information at 707-546-8742, srsymphony.org.

Saturday Night Showdown: Monthly comedy competition with eight performers and three comic judges. Show begins at 8 p.m. at Iron Ox Brewing, 3334 Industrial Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5 to $10. More information at ironoxbeer.com.

Sunday, May 12

Down the Rabbit Hole: Mother’s Day high tea featuring Alice, the Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat and more at noon at Left Edge Theatre at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $50 to $70. More information at tudorroseevents.com.

“Fun Mom Dinner”: Mother’s Day screening of the 2017 comedy about four moms with seemingly nothing more in common than having kids at the same preschool. Showtime is 2 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Tickets are $10. More information at sebastianitheatre.com.

S.R. Laws: Acoustic Showcase music series from 3 to 5 p.m. at Rocker Oysterfeller’s, 14415 Highway 1, Valley Ford. Free. More information at 707-876-1983, rockeroysterfellers.com.

Satch Vai: Duo-bill with Joe Satriani and Steve Vai in concert at 7:30 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $77 and $99, VIP $289. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, May 13

Jinx Jones: Award-winning rockabilly singer, songwriter and guitarist performs at Blue Mondays Projam from 6 to 9 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. With Blues Defenders and swing dancing. Tickets are $12 to $15. More information at 707-664-7529, caltheatre.com.

Tuesday, May 14

Caroline Rose: Alternative/indie singer, songwriter and musician in concert at 7 p.m. at Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E., Sonoma. Also La Force. Tickets are $55, VIP $125. More information at folkyeah.com.

Wednesday, May 15

“Madama Butterfly”: Met Opera Live production of the Puccini tragedy at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Tickets are $20 to $28. More information at 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com.

Robbie Fulks and Missy Raines: Program of folk, country, bluegrass and Americana music at 7:30 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Tickets are $25 to $35. More information at 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Rayland Baxter: Alternative/indie singer-songwriter in concert at 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Also John-Robert. Tickets are $30 to $35. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Thursday, May 16

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater: Paradise Ridge Winery stages a murder mystery with wine and a three-course meal. Event is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the tasting room, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $150. Also May 17. More information at prwinery.com.

Wolf Jett: Americana Night season finale at 7:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $30. More information at 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

The Heard Eye: Funk, jazz and rock music at 7:30 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, Petaluma. Free. More information at 707-776-7163, bigeasypetaluma.com.

Friday, May 17

Cosmico Festival: “Music is Love” boutique festival opens with art, food, wine and live music by Object Heavy, King Dream, Afrolicious and Jason Bentley. Doors open at 4 p.m. at Dawn Ranch, 16467 Highway 116, Guerneville. Tickets start at $55. Through May 19. More information at cosmi.co.

Artstart 25th anniversary: Silent auction, mobile bar, food, live music and after-hours viewing of “A Question of Balance” exhibit. Celebrate from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $75. More information at artstart.us.

Banda Nights: Performances by Banda Los Testarudos and Clave MC plus DJ City Mix. Showtime is 10 p.m. at Victory House at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30 to $35. More information at visitepicenter.com.

Saturday, May 18

Luther Burbank Rose Parade & Festival: The tradition returns with a “Trek Thru Time” parade at 10 a.m. along Fourth Street in downtown Santa Rosa. Festival follows at Old Courthouse Square with live music, performances, games, crafts, kids’ activities, food and more. Free. More information at lbroseparade.com.

Open house: Ceramics demonstrations and sales, open studios, kids’ art activities, collage workshop and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Live music from noon to 2 p.m. Free. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.

Vintners Plaza Grand Tasting: Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience presents wines, spirits and beers plus food from more than 150 local and world-renowned artisans and makers. Attend from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at West Plaza Parking Lot, North and Vine streets. Tickets are $250. More information at healdsburgwineandfood.com.

Sunday, May 19

Plein air landscapes: Reception for artist Tom Colcord from noon to 4 p.m. at Dutton-Goldfield Winery, 3100 Gravenstein Highway N., Sebastopol. Free. Through June 9. More information at duttongoldfield.com.

Andrea Granahan: Local author and journalist launches her latest novel, “Spitting on Great Aunt Missouri’s Grave,” at 3 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court. Free. More information at 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

“Everybody”: Left Edge Theatre’s L.E. Rep stages the modern adaptation of the 15th century morality play. Production opens at 5 p.m. at The California, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20 to $29. Also May 26. More information at 707-664-7529, leftedgetheatre.com.

The Bored Teachers Comedy Tour: Teacher-comedians present skits about life inside and outside the classroom. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $35 to $55. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

