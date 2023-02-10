Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers with a 41-year legacy and more than 60 albums, will join Country Summer in Santa Rosa as a headlining performer.

The Brothers Osborne also will headline the three-day music festival in June at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. The sibling duo recently won a Grammy for Best Country Duo / Group Performance, adding to a long list of accolades that includes five Country Music Association awards and six Academy of Country Music awards.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Js7SIhdlisw">Click here to view this embed</a>.

As previously announced, three-time Country Music Association Award and six-time Academy of Country Music Award winner Eric Church will finally take the stage at Country Summer.

Church had been scheduled to headline the Country Summer Music Festival in 2020 and 2021, before the shows were postponed due to the pandemic.

The festival returned in 2022 after a three-year hiatus to a sold-out Saturday crowd.

This year’s Country Summer Music Festival runs June 16-18 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.

The festival will feature more than 20 performers on two stages throughout the weekend, including Lee Brice, Tyler Farr, The Cadillac Three, Tenille Townes, Matt Stell, Josh Gracin, Ella Langley, Ashland Craft, Kassi Ashton, Lewis Brice and Halle Kearns.

Three-day passes to the 2023 festival, starting from $279 plus fees, are on sale now. To purchase three-day passes, visit countrysummer.com or call 800-514-3849 to order by phone.

Country Summer is a collaboration between Impact Entertainment and Amaturo Sonoma Media Group, local owner of Froggy 92.9 FM and other radio stations serving Sonoma County.

For updates on Country Summer, check facebook.com/countrysummer, twitter.com/countrysummerca or instagram.com/countrysummerca.