Madonna hospitalized in ICU, forced to postpone tour

Madonna's career-spanning Celebration tour has been postponed after the singer developed a severe infection requiring hospitalization, according to her management.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU," longtime manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

The 64-year-old singer's forthcoming worldwide tour, a 43-city run scheduled to begin in Vancouver on July 15, was announced as a comprehensive trip through her 40-year catalog of era-defining pop hits, and an homage to New York City, where the singer made her in name in the downtown club scene.

Madonna was scheduled to play the Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A. Sept. 27, 28, 30 and Oct. 1.

She announced the highly anticipated tour in January with a raunchy, cameo-packed video featuring Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Eric Andre and Amy Schumer, among others. Madonna most recently introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance of "Unholy" at the Grammy Awards in February.

Oseary did not announce dates for the rescheduled tour, saying "We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and rescheduled shows."