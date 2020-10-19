Maki the lemur makes an appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' Weekend Update

After a series of introductory jokes about Halloween costumes and Newman's Own salsa, "Saturday Night Live's" Michael Che decided to turn his attention to a local animal celebrity during this week's segment of "Weekend Update."

"Police reported that someone stole a 21-year-old ring-tailed lemur from the San Francisco Zoo," said Che. "And for reference, this is what a 21-year-old ring-tailed lemur looks like."

Behind him, the screen hastily flashed to a photo of actor Timothée Chalamet wearing an especially apropos white blazer with a black lapel. Watch the clip at the 0:32 mark below:

Maki the lemur was discovered missing from his habitat at the San Francisco Zoo on Wednesday morning, and police investigated the incident as a burglary upon finding evidence of forced entry into the enclosure where the lemur was housed. He was safely returned to his home just two days later, after 5-year-old James Trinh spotted him scurrying around the parking lot of Hope Lutheran Day School on Thursday afternoon. The Daly City preschool is about five miles south of the zoo.

The elderly lemur was eventually coaxed into a transport cage by caretakers from the zoo after he ran inside a miniature play house at the preschool's playground. On the same day, San Rafael police arrested 30-year-old Cory McGilloway on unrelated charges, though he was later identified as a suspect and transferred to the San Francisco County Jail on charges of burglary, grand theft of an animal, looting and vandalism, according to a news release from the SFPD.

Meanwhile, Maki is on the mend.

"He's still agitated, dehydrated and hungry," San Francisco Zoo director Tanya Peterson told the Associated Press on Saturday, noting the zoo's veterinarian teams were working with Maki to nurse him back to health, and that "he's socially distancing from his primate family" for the time being.

The zoo's Twitter account also recently shared a video of the lemur calmly munching on some grapes, seemingly unaware of all of the recent media attention.

As thanks to Trinh and his family, Peterson extended a lifetime membership to the zoo. The $2,100 reward offered by authorities will be donated to the Hope Lutheran church where the school is located.

Amanda Bartlett is an SFGATE culture reporter. Email: amanda.bartlett@sfgate.com -- Twitter: @byabartlett