Stand-up comic Marc Price, who had a recurring role as “Skippy” Handelman on “Family Ties” in the 1980s, is taking the stage Thursday in downtown Santa Rosa.

The 21-and-over show at Barrel Proof Lounge starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 advance and $20 at the door.

Price, who performed at Barrel Proof Lounge in June, is back by popular demand, the club said on its website.

The son of comedian Al Bernie and singer Joy Mann, Price was involved in stand-up and show business before booking his role on “Family Ties,” starring Michael J. Fox as a young Republican with ex-hippie parents. The show ran on NBC for seven seasons.

“I was 14 at the very first and 21 when it ended,” Price told The Press Democrat in June. “It was wonderful to be part of something so great when I was young and skinny.”

As a stand-up comedian, Price said he does “a little bit of everything.“

I get topical, silly, physical, sharp, stupid,” he said in June. “With stand-up comedy, you can really go anywhere. I think people limit themselves unnecessarily.”

For more information and tickets, go to pdne.ws/3PvUZz2.