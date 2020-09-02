Healdsburg Jazz Fest names Marcus Shelby as new artistic director

San Francisco bassist, composer and educator Marcus Shelby will become the new artistic director of the Healdsburg Jazz Festival this fall.

Shelby takes over his new role Oct. 1 from the festival’s founder and only previous artistic director, Jessica Felix.

Felix launched the festival in 1999 and announced last month she would retire in late September.

Shelby, founder of the Marcus Shelby Jazz Orchestra and the 100-voice Freedom Jazz Choir, has been involved in the annual Healdsburg festival for most of the past decade, both with the festival’s education programs and as a performer and choir leader.

The Freedom Jazz Choir started in 2013 at the Healdsburg festival with a $50,000, two-year grant from the James Irvine Foundation. After the grant ended, the festival continued the choir.

This year Shelby was scheduled to perform his 2014 oratorio “Harriet Tubman: Bound for the Promised Land” with his choir and big band as part of the festival, but the annual event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“His contribution is his vast knowledge of history and how music played, and still plays, an important part,” Felix said. “He is very charismatic and he touches students and adults with his deep passion for history and music.”

In San Francisco, Shelby has served as Artist in Residence at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts and Composer in Residence at Intersection for the Arts. In 2013, Shelby was appointed to the San Francisco Arts Commission.

