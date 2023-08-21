Margaret Qualley marries Jack Antonoff in star-studded New Jersey shore ceremony

Actress Margaret Qualley and musician Jack Antonoff were married Saturday in a star-studded New Jersey wedding that included Taylor Swift, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum and Lana Del Rey in attendance.

Swift, a longtime collaborator with Antonoff, caused a large commotion on Friday night, when fans noticed her at the rehearsal dinner in Beach Haven.

Police struggled to contain the large mass of Swifties that gathered outside, waiting to catch a glimpse of the singer, and the crowd grew so large that it eventually caused the shutdown of a major road in the area.

Saturday’s ceremony in Long Beach Island was reportedly much more subdued.

Qualley, 28 and Antonoff, 39, were pictured holding hands and smiling together, as they made their way to the after-party with protection from police and other security.

Qualley was also seen smiling with her mother, the actress Andie MacDowell, and older sister Rainey Qualley, reports People Magazine.

The couple first began dating in 2021, and were spotted kissing in New York City that summer while walking in Brooklyn.

Rumors of an engagement between the music producer and actress started swirling in May 2022, when Qualley attended the Cannes Film Festival promoting her film “Stars at Noon,” and showed off a new diamond ring on her finger.

In April, Qualley was spotted supporting Antonoff at the Grammys, when he was nominated for his work on Taylor Swift’s album “Evermore.”