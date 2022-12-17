Mariah Carey just debuted on Broadway — and she didn't even have to step onstage

Mariah Carey made her Broadway debut this week. Sort of.

Just before the lights dimmed at the Shubert Theater in New York City for Sunday's opening night of the musical "Some Like It Hot," a recording of Carey's voice rang out to hush the audience.

"Welcome to the Shubert Theatre," Carey said in a video captured by an audience member who shared his covert recording with People. Her voice drew cheers, laughter and applause.

"At this time, please take a moment to turn off your cellphones. And remember: The use of photographic equipment and recording devices is strictly prohibited," she continued.

After the disclaimer, Carey went on to announce the show: "And now, 'Some Like It Hot.'"

Carey, who has yet to actually perform on a Broadway stage, joined the musical, which is based on the 1959 film of the same name, last month as a producer.

"When Neil Meron shared this new take on the beloved film," Carey said in a statement, according to Deadline, "I knew I had to be a part of it. To see how this show continues to expand on the film's legacy — pushing boundaries, promoting inclusion, celebrating diversity — I'm proud to help bring 'Some Like It Hot' for today's world to new audiences."

Carey brought Champagne to the cast to mark the musical's opening night, People reported. And a host of celebrities turned out for the launch, including Bette Midler, Debra Messing, Uma Thurman, Martin Short, John Stamos, Billy Eichner and Emily Mortimer.

The show plans to use Carey's voice-over throughout its run at the Shubert, the production team confirmed to Playbill.

The musical has the same premise as the 1959 film written and directed by Billy Wilder. It centers on Jazz Age musicians as they struggle through Prohibition in the 1920s.