Mary Gauthier spreads the healing magic of songs

When singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier returns to one of her favorite venues, the HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol, she’ll have new songs to sing and new stories to tell.

“I played there pretty regularly before the COVID pandemic,” she said by phone from her home in Nashville. “I have a pretty good thing going on up there.”

When she plays the HopMonk on Saturday, Oct. 16, Gauthier plans to sing songs from her long catalog and from her 11th and newest album, “Rifles and Rosary Beads,” released in 2018. She’ll also read excerpts from her first book, “Saved by a Song: The Art and Healing Power of Songwriting,” published last year.

“I’m on the road now, doing makeup dates rescheduled from 2020,” said Gauthier (pronounced “Go-SHAY.”). “I’m kind of in book tour mode now, although I’ve also been recording new songs.”

Gauthier is serious about the power of songwriting as a path to emotional healing. The songs on “Rifles & Rosary Beads” were cowritten with war veterans through her involvement with the Songwriting With Soldiers program.

More recently, following the first outbreak COVID last year, she collaborated on songwriting with emergency room doctors and nurses at a Boston hospital.

“Those songs were recorded just for the participants. I didn’t put out a record,” Gauthier explained.

The results were Gautier songs, but with emotional input from others’ points of view.

“I listen to their stories and find out what they’re trying to say. Then I write the song, with their assistance,” she said. “We write the song together, but I’m the songwriter. They’re the doctors and nurses.”

The goal of the exercise was healing and emotional release for the participants.

“The songs really help people process what they’re going through,” Gauthier said. “People aren’t walking the halls of the hospital talking about this stuff. They’ve a job to do.”

Gauthier has spent a lifetime learning about the curative magic of songwriting, working through personal hardships and perils that might have defeated her otherwise.

She was born in New Orleans in 1962, and after being abandoned by her mother at birth, she grew up in the small Louisiana town of Thibodaux.

Gauthier struggled for acceptance as a gay teen and battled dependence on alcohol and drugs. She ran away from her adoptive parents at age 15. She marked her 18th birthday in a jail cell and ultimately broke away from addiction in her late 20s.

“I’ve been sober for 31 years,” said the singer and songwriter, now 59.

Gauthier eventually went to the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts and ran her own Cajun restaurant for 11 years in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. In 1997, at age 35, she recorded her first album, “Dixie Kitchen,” named after her restaurant.

“I didn’t understand what I was getting myself into with songwriting,” she said. “I just did it. Now I understand. It’s not about fame and fortune as much as making sense of things.”

Don’t let her characteristic understatement mislead you. Gauthier has earned her bit of fame. Her songs have been covered by performers including Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Kathy Mattea and Jimmy Buffett. She has won multiple awards at the International Folk Music Awards, the Independent Music Awards and other awards ceremonies.

Now, established as both an author and a songwriter, she feels she’s found her mission.

“I wrote the book to articulate what I have to come to know. It’s not a memoir,” she said. “Music and songs are far more than entertainment. Songwriting is a way to process what you can’t express any other way. It goes past what you know and into an area of consciousness where you don’t spend much time.”

So now that she’s accomplished all that, what’s next?

“I’ll be starting my second book through a monthlong writer residency with the Studios of Key West. I have enough songs for a new recording, and I’ll do that in December. I’m booked for live shows through 2021 and looking toward 2022. I’ll probably head over to Europe,”, Gauthier said.

“But I don’t like to think too far ahead.”

