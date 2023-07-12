Admission: $40-$100. This show is nearly sold out.

Acoustic guitarist Leo Kottke, an audience favorite since the late 1960s, has performed at uncountable venues.

One of them is the Raven Performing Arts Theater in Healdsburg. He has performed there at least three times over the past couple of decades, and he’s coming back July 21 for a show that is nearly sold out already.

“I used to think that if I always played new places, that I’d continue to get work. I’ve learned that ‘coming back’ is the true show-biz health,” Kottke said in an email interview earlier this month.

“It’s especially healthy if you’ve played somewhere so many times that you’ve lost count,” he added. “I have lost count of Healdsburg. This means I’m a hit.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0BH2vIt-K10">Click here to view this embed</a>.

As a youth living in Muskogee, Oklahoma, he was influenced by folk and Delta blues music, notably that of Mississippi John Hurt. Kottke learned to play trombone and violin before he tried the guitar and developed his own unconventional picking style.

Now he’s 77, and his love of music has lasted all his life.

“My first guitar concert was the lesser Carlos Montoya — there was another Carlos Montoya highly revered in Spain and flamenco — playing in Oklahoma City in the mid-’50s. He was sorta the Monkees compared to the Beatles,” Kottke said.

“I dug it. I was in the eighth grade,” Kottke remembered. “The guy’s suit — the guy sitting next to me — was louder than Carlos.”

While he has a long history as a recording artist, Kottke has not lost his love for live performance.

“Performance is the best practice. Sitting alone in a room with some scales and a couple ideas will move me at a snail’s pace. In performance, I have to finish everything I start,” Kottke said.

“But it’s also true that each night is unique. The venue can repeat, but we’re not the same people we were five minutes ago,” he continued.

Kottke has been been nominated twice for a Grammy, and he has been awarded a doctorate degree in music performance by the Peck School of Music at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee.

And there’s a jocular reference found in his resume and many of the stories written about him — that he was awarded a Certificate of Significant Achievement in “Not Playing the Trombone” from the University of Texas at Brownsville with Texas Southmost College.

“I don’t remember how it came up, but we all enjoyed it,” Kottke recalled. “I told them I thought as a kid that I’d be playing trombone the rest of my life. They offered me my honorary degree.”

The guitarist has covered a variety of guitar styles. In collaboration with arranger Jack Nitzsche, he created an orchestral piece. His tastes have continued to evolve.

“Today I like the Moorish overtones in flamenco, and the few people I’ve worked with who do it so beautifully: Two Pacos — de Lucia and Pena,” Kottke said.

As often happens with Kottke, an anecdote and a joke follow that observation:

“Paco de Lucia lost his thumbnail in Graz, Austria, one night ... and five guys jumped the stage to grab it. Never get between Paco de Lucia, or any flamenco player, and his thumb.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zCwK5CVVdHo">Click here to view this embed</a>.