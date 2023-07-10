The one-nighters were starting to blur together.

After 11 years in comedy clubs, Matt Rife was selling about 70 tickets per show, sometimes clearing as little as $150 a night.

He wasn’t a big enough name last summer to earn an invitation to the Just for Laughs festival in Montreal, an annual showcase for established comics and promising up-and-comers. But he decided to go anyway.

During that trip, Rife underwent a surprise transformation from middling road comedian to star, a change he described last week over a cheeseburger lunch in Syracuse, New York.

“Last July, I was in Montreal for a festival I was not invited to,” he said. “I had to fly myself out, put myself up for no pay. I was sitting there at dinner with my friend and my manager. I’m about to post this video of crowd work. I was watching it, and I was like, ‘This is so stupid. Why am I even doing this?’”

The video in question showed him onstage in Phoenix going back and forth with a female audience member who said she had broken up with her boyfriend because, as she put it, “he didn’t do anything” when he came home from his job. During the exchange, Rife learned that the woman’s ex was an emergency room worker.

“Oh, I’m sorry — you broke up with a hero?” he said, to roars of laughter.

Despite his reservations, Rife posted the 2 1/2-minute video on TikTok, which he had joined a few months earlier. He titled the clip “The Lazy Hero.”

“That video did 20 million views in two or three days,” he said. “It became this massive chain reaction and an explosion of an audience. From then on, every video I posted went viral.”

Over the next few months, Rife, 27, racked up 15.6 million TikTok followers. The online success allowed him to leap ahead of his fellow club comics, making him a significant draw.

When he announced his “ProbleMATTic World Tour” last month, he sold out 260 dates in North America, Europe and Australia in 48 hours. (He sold out two shows set for Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in 20 minutes.) The flurry of sales — 600,000 tickets in all, each ranging between about $50 and $95, according to Live Nation — crashed the Ticketmaster website. Some resale tickets cost more than $500.

Although Rife has developed an easy stage manner, thanks to the countless hours he has spent at the mic, his popularity may have as much to do with his cheekbones as his comedic chops. Tall and strikingly handsome, with blue eyes, a chiseled jawline and full lips, Rife is something rare in the comedy world: a heartthrob.

He has played his looks to his advantage. A black-and-white glossy photograph on his website shows him shirtless and tattooed in a bad-boy pose. His hair is always artfully tousled like that of a boy band member. He wears rolled-up T-shirts onstage that show off his toned biceps.

His fans tend to be young and female. They shout out to him, ply him with gifts and regularly proposition him. His club dates are often raucous events, more “Magic Mike” than Comedy Central Presents.

He titled his first YouTube special “Only Fans,” he has said, because people were searching “Matt Rife Only Fans” on the internet, to see if he had an account on the adult-themed website. The clickbait worked: The show garnered more than 8.5 million views.

Rife’s material, heavy on sex and relationships, and his viral TikToks, which focus on his interactions with people in the crowd, seem to encourage audience participation and add to the fevered atmosphere of his shows.

At the restaurant in Syracuse, he was approached for photos by two male employees — Bobby Adkins, a cook, and Tom Steber, the restaurant manager — which he took as a sign that his fan base was expanding.

“You’re one of my favorite comedians,” Adkins told him.

“I appreciate you, man,” Rife said. He stood, shook the man’s hand and complimented his Air Jordans, saying, “I like the J’s.”

He had been in Syracuse two days but he had not visited the Erie Canal Museum, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo or any other local attraction. An insomniac, he usually goes to bed at dawn. If he’s not sleeping late, he’s up early attending video meetings with his management team.

To keep up with demand, he has been doing as many as 10 performances a weekend. In Syracuse last week, he did six shows over three days at the Funny Bone comedy club — all sold out — in addition to joining two friends who host a paranormal podcast, “Haunted Homies,” for a packed live show at the same venue.

“This time last year, I couldn’t sell out one show in a town,” Rife said. “It’s still so new and exciting that I’m, like, ‘OK, you need to do everything.’”