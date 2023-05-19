4. On said RV/road trip, he discovered he had an affinity for bird watching … so much so, he named his daughter Wren.

3. He says his claim to fame is that he RV’d around the entire U.S. (and into Canada) for roughly 2½ months and 12,500 miles with newlywed wife Kara — and they are still married!

1. He loves to play both golf and guitar with his good buddies — ideally on the same day/night.

5. He knows his wine. Beyond being a music festival promoter, Dragoo is also a certified sommelier.

4. Dragoo was a four-year starter at Arizona State University in football where he was elected team captain, and after college had a short stint in the NFL that was cut short by knee injuries.

3. A lover of the mountains, he and his family are often in Park City, Utah, where they spend time in both summer and winter.

2. Before moving back to Napa Valley, he lived in New York City managing a technology career with clients throughout Europe and India where he often traveled.

1. Before BottleRock, he was president of Gargiulo Vineyards in Napa Valley, where he’s still a Partner.

3. Costa Rica is his favorite country to visit. He believes he has gone to Costa Rica every year since 1995.

Justin Dragoo, Jason Scoggins and Dave Graham have been buddies since childhood.

These days, however, they aren’t paling around together on the schoolyard but working to put on one of the West Coast’s most popular music festivals.

The three friends are partners in Latitude 38 Entertainment, the organization that runs BottleRock Napa Valley.

Dragoo, Scoggins and Graham recently took the time to chat with us about the upcoming festival, which brings Lizzo, Duran Duran, Post Malone, Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Wu-Tang Clan and dozens of other acts to the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa May 26-28. For more information, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com.

Q: How does it feel to be only a few weeks away from hosting BottleRock 2023? Is it all nose-to-the-grindstone for you and your team? Or can you start to see the finish line?

Dragoo: Because our festival has so much going on in a smaller site, we need to start early. We keep the stress lower for the team by starting our build in April for the Memorial Day event.

Q: What are the last few weeks, and even days, like in preparing for the festival? Is it all touchup work? Or is there still heavy lifting going on?

Dragoo: Certain parts of the festival can be built early, but the stages, video, lighting and décor finishes need to be installed in the final days. There’s no getting around that final push which often goes day-and-night, and the energy is amazing.

Scoggins: Every year we aim to build a super-curated festival, better than the last, which makes the build very high-touch and detail-focused. After the big pieces are in place, such as the stages and elevated viewing areas, we’re fine tuning up until the final moments before doors and even throughout the festival weekend.

Q: What’s the trick to juggling everything, keeping your eyes on all the balls in the air, for a production as massive as this?

Dragoo: Our top priority as we build the festival is the fan experience. While it’s a complex operation, decisions can be made quickly if you’re guided by what the fan would want above all else.

Q: How does the booking process work? Is there a certain mix that the team shoots for when selecting the overall field?

Graham: The lineup is booked based on who our customer is. Our customer is defined by both objective and subjective measures. Once you are clear on the former, then you need to take your band budget and find out about all the bands that meet the above criteria — and are touring.

We usually start with trying to book our headliners first and that process can start up to 16 months in advance of each year’s festival. Keep in mind that the lineup must have a mix of different genres, not only in order to have a little something for everyone but also to make sure that you spread out the crowd within our venue. Counter programming at our festival is important on a lot of levels.

Q: What has you excited about this year’s headliners?

Graham: It’s such a diverse lineup and I think that we nailed the counter programming with our headliners this year. Post Malone vs The Smashing Pumpkins, Lizzo vs Duran Duran and Red Hot Chili Peppers vs Lil Nas X. One of the great things about BottleRock is that if you are torn between two headliners, you can start out with, say Lizzo, then it’s only about a five-minute walk to catch some of Duran Duran.

Q: Looking beyond the big names, can you give fans recommendations on a few lesser-known artists they should catch this year?

Graham: I’d definitely say Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, Sudan Archives, Half Alive and Alvaro Diaz.

Q: Music, of course, is just one part of the draw. Talk to me how important it is to properly reflect the region in terms of delivering topnotch culinary and wine at the festival?

Dragoo: Fans expect world class wines when they come to Napa Valley, and our winery partners help us deliver. Believe it or not we serve over 80 wines by the glass throughout the festival, ranging from $10 to $80, and in the Platinum Lounge we offer tastings of some rare cult wines that are extremely difficult to obtain.

Scoggins: All three of us often say that the Napa Valley is our fourth partner, which has a big effect on how we create the BottleRock experience. I don’t know of any other festival that features over 80 different wine labels, let alone Napa Valley wine labels. And as far as our culinary offerings go, we work with some of the best brands in the Bay Area. BottleRock Napa Valley is really a wine and food festival within an amazing music festival.

Q: One of the big hits at the festival is the Culinary State, which combines the worlds of sports, music, food and wine as celebs, athletes and rockers join chefs onstage to make tasty creations. That just seems to get bigger every year, right?