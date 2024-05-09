Francis Ford Coppola directed some of the most critically acclaimed films of the last century — but even having "The Godfather" on your resume isn't always enough to score funding.

Coppola has a rich history in the Bay Area, founding the production company American Zoetrope in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood and operating a vineyard in Sonoma. He sold his wine brand in 2021, the proceeds of which presumably went towards financing his latest film "Megalopolis," which he self-funded to the tune of $120 million. Rumors have swirled about its quality, but other than a few industry insiders, no one has gotten a look at it until now.

The star-studded film, which includes everyone from Adam Driver to Giancarlo Esposito to Aubrey Plaza, and intended to screen in IMAX, takes place in a futuristic metropolis that's suffered from some type of disaster. Driver plays an architect with the power to freeze time who hopes to rebuild the city, facing off against a corrupt mayor played by Esposito. The characters are all named after figures from Roman history, fulfilling a career-long desire of Coppola's to create an epic that harkens back to ancient Rome. It's his first new film since 2011, when he released the horror film "Twixt" starring Val Kilmer.

A two-minute clip was just released online that shows Driver on the roof of a futuristic building, tip-toeing to the edge and looking down as sun-flecked clouds speed by overhead, foreshadowing a sense of surrealism. If you have a fear of heights, the perspective will likely induce a squirm before time freezes and Driver pulls back from the ledge.

The full version of the film will premiere in the coming weeks at the Cannes Film Festival. Early reactions from industry insiders has been mixed but lean negative. Puck reported that studio executives and friends of Coppola left an early screening questioning its commercial viability — a serious problem given the self-funded nature of the film — and referring to the movie as "one of the most baffling they've ever seen." An official release date has yet to be announced.

Watch the clip below.