Mendocino Theatre Company presents virtual variety show fundraiser

Theater people are a hardy lot. They say “break a leg” instead of “good luck,” and they vow that the show always must go on.

Since the coronavirus pandemic led to venue closures and bans on large public gatherings, actors and directors have been forced to find new ways forward, mostly with online presentations.

But that doesn’t mean they can’t maintain a sense of humor.

The small but valiant Mendocino Theatre Company, named for its North Coast home, decided to call the current situation “The Long Intermission.” They’re planning a virtual event by that name, complete with a poster that features a drawing of an empty seat.

“It started because I kept calling this the long intermission,” said the Mendocino Theatre Company’s executive director, Pamela W. Allen, head of the mostly volunteer organization since 2015.

She chose that phrase because the state order to severely limit public gatherings came in mid-March, when the company had just opened a new production of “The Cemetery Club” in its recently remodeled 75-seat theater. Suddenly the show was closed after just four performances, and the set for it remains in place on the stage.

“We couldn’t even go in to safely strike the set,” Allen said.

Since then, the company has gone old-school, continuing to perform through a series of bimonthly local radio shows. Next up is “American Gothic,” an hourlong dramatic reading of Edgar Allan Poe stories, to be broadcast on KZYX, 90.7 FM at 7 p.m Nov. 5. It will stream online at kzyx.org.

The theater also produces the “One-Minute Radio Theatre” at 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on KZYX and KZYZ stations.

Now the Mendocino Theatre Company is ready for a more ambitious, and much more visual, project.

Late next month, it will present a virtual variety show and fundraiser titled “The Long Intermission.”

The free show will be mostly prerecorded, including recent performance videos, with co-hosts participating live remotely from their homes. It will be streamed live at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 on YouTube and will be accessible through the theater’s website, mendocinotheatre.org.

“We decided to jump into an online production. This is our first foray, and we’ve invited other performance organizations to participate, because we’re all struggling,” Allen said. “It’s hard for us to stay in people’s minds when we’re closed.”

The program features the Mendocino Theatre Company’s performers, directors, designers and staff and will include cameos by the company’s longtime supporters and friends.

Other participants in the show include the Mendocino Dance Project, Hit & Run Theater improvisational comedy troupe and the Flynn Creek Circus, all in Mendocino, and the Gloriana Musical Theatre in Fort Bragg.

There also will be a special appearance actor Bill Irwin, who won a Tony Award in 2005 for his role in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” on Broadway. Irwin’s parents were longtime residents of the Mendocino coast area and important supporters of the Mendocino Theater Company during its early days, Allen said. The company was incorporated in 1977.

“This is a celebration of our past, present and future,” she said.

