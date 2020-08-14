Metallica brings recorded concert to Sonoma winery, Lakeport drive-in

Anxious to see some live music?

Metallica is recording a concert that will be shown at drive-ins and outdoor theaters across North America, including two spots in the North Bay, according to the band.

The San Francisco-based heavy metal band’s specially recorded live show will be shown Aug. 29 at Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma and Lakeport Auto Movies in Lakeport as part of “Encore Drive-In Nights.”

“Needless to say, this is an exciting first for us, as we continue to explore new ways to connect with you and keep playing live,” the band said in a news release. “This definitely qualifies as a unique and memorable experience for us.”

Tickets go on sale Aug. 14 at ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica. Each $115 ticket admits one car with up to six people and also includes four digital downloads of the band’s upcoming live album, “S&M2.”

It is the band’s first show of 2020.

For more information on ticket sales and locations, go here.