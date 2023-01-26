Rapper Pat Boy, recently featured on the soundtrack to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” will talk about his life and Mayan-language music on Facebook Live Thursday as part of the Santa Rosa-based Juntos Pero No Revueltos’ online show.

Mexican-born Pat Boy, whose real name is Jesús Cristóbal Pat Chablé, has released six albums since 2009 and considered a pioneer of Mayan-language rapping.

On the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” soundtrack Pat Boy raps in his native Mayan language — his parents both spoke Mayan and he learned Spanish at age 7 — on the song “Laayli' Kuxa'ano'one” with the group ADN Maya Colectivo, which he founded in 2014.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MjspO4IHd-M">Click here to view this embed</a>.

As part of the Facebook Live event, Pat Boy will sit down with Juntos Pero No Revueltos host and founder Silvia Camara to talk about his origins in the town of José María Pino Suárez, his musical journey from Spanish-language rap to Mayan rap and how he became involved in the Marvel blockbuster’s soundtrack.

Formed last summer, Juntos Pero No Revueltos broadcasts live on Facebook weekly with guests ranging from performers to representatives of local food banks to experts on mental health.

“It’s a show to help the community,” Camara said.

Tune in to Facebook Live at 8 p.m. at bit.ly/3Diig0S.

