‘Mischief Masquerade’ marks New Year’s Eve in Santa Rosa

For five years, Jake Ward presented his eclectic and sometimes outrageous North Bay Cabaret shows at the Whiskey Tip nightclub in Santa Rosa, until the coronavirus pandemic shut down public performances.

In October, Ward returned to Whiskey Tip with his “Halloweird” show. Now, he’s coming back with a bigger show for New Year’s Eve. He calls it the “Mischief Masquerade,” with adults-only live entertainment, drinks and dancing.

Ward wants the public to know in advance that some of the performers’ costuming, while tasteful, will be somewhat minimal.

“It’s definitely more risque than most shows you’d see in Sonoma County,” Ward said. “There are a lot more of this type of show across the greater Bay Area.”

Ward’s intent is not to shock anyone but to carry on the tradition of old-fashioned burlesque shows. A little naughty, but not nasty.

“Burlesque is very different from anything like a strip club or porn,” he said. “It’s more of a fun, playful vibe.”

The centerpiece of the event is its variety show, featuring an eclectic lineup of local Bay Area and national performers. It’ll run from 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 31 on the outdoor stage in the venue’s beer garden.

The entertainment will include everything from circus sideshow stunts to burlesque acts, drag queens to stand-up comedy and poetry to pole dancers, plus belly dancers, clowns and interactive crowd games.

The lineup will feature Jamie DeWolf, Oakland spoken-word performance artist and producer for National Public Radio’s “Snap Judgement,” with producer and host Ward acting as master of ceremonies.

After the variety show, guests can dance inside the bar where bands will perform, or outside in the beer garden where multiple DJs will host a “silent disco” dance party.

The event’s live music lineup in the bar will be headlined by The Crux, fronted by bandleader Josh Windmiller. The Crux repertoire blends Americana, swing, gospel and cabaret.

The Crux band just celebrated its 15th anniversary and has become a staple of North Bay Cabaret events. This time, the band will joined onstage by Audio Angel for guest vocals.

Opening for The Crux will be Sonoma County’s Joshua James Jackson & The Dream Team, playing soul, funk and rock.

While the bands play indoors, guests can choose the multi-DJ silent disco outside with party lights, fog machines, go-go-dancing stilt-walkers and three DJs — Oakland’s Die Wies, Richmond’s True Justice and Sonoma County’s SolTerra.

Guests will be served complimentary champagne for a toast at midnight, accompanied by a giant confetti cannon blast and a surprise performance.

The event also features free photo and tarot card booths, with food and drink available for purchase.

