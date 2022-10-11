Long popular locally, two of Sonoma County’s busiest stage performers, Mary Gannon Graham and Tim Kniffin, are working together at last.

Graham stars in “Misery,” the play version of Stephen King’s thriller about a novelist and his demented fan, opening Friday at the Cinnabar Theater in Petaluma, with Kniffin directing.

“We’ve known each other for what seems like forever,” Kniffin said of Graham. “She is everything everybody said she’d be. I am truly grateful to work with her, finally.”

Graham has played many stage roles at theaters all over the county since her early appearances at Santa Rosa Junior College four decades ago, including Kate in Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew,” labor leader Mother Jones and country singer Patsy Cline.

“I think my favorite character is whoever I’m playing at the time,” she said. “Sometimes, I imagine all of my characters in one room, having a round-table discussion.”

She concedes she hasn’t often played a character as scary as Annie Wilkes, who rescues her favorite author, Paul Sheldon (played by Edward McCloud), then holds him captive. Graham welcomes the challenge.

“The last role I played was the Fairy Godmother in ‘Cinderella,’” she said. “I guess Annie Wilkes is considered a villain. Any actor can play a bad guy, but you have to find something human in the character. That comes from you.”

The 1990 film version, directed by Rob Reiner, starred James Caan as the writer and Kathy Bates as his captor.

Although “Misery” is already a famous story, the Cinnabar cast and crew are making the show their own.

“I’m not Kathy Bates,” Graham said. “This is not the movie and not the novel.”

“Mary Gannon Graham is Annie to me,” Kniffin said. “This is our Annie.”

The director said he supports Graham’s quest to find the humanity in Annie.

“That character is not truly monstrous,” Kniffin added.

King’s novel was adapted for both stage and screen by Academy Award-winning playwright William Goldman. He won Oscars for the original screenplay for “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and the adapted screenplay for “All the President's Men,” based on the book by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein about the Watergate scandal.

Kniffin was delighted to discover he and Graham are approaching the material in the same way.

“If I am doing a play and there was a movie made of it, I don’t watch it, at least until I am done with the project,” he said. “And Mary made the same decision.”

At Cinnabar, the story will remain the same. Paul is rescued from a car crash by Annie and wakes up captive in her isolated home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. She forces him to write a new “Misery” novel.

Local stage veteran McCloud, who plays the writer, and Kniffin have worked together before as actors. “Ed’s great to work with,” Kniffin said.

McCloud’s credits include “A View from the Bridge,” “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Death of a Salesman” at the 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa and “The Seafarer” at Main Stage West in Sebastopol.

Kellie Donnelly completes the cast as Buster, a law enforcement officer.

The creative team for “Misery” includes set designer Brian Watson, lighting designer Wayne Hovey, stage manager Quinnie Farley, technical director Ross Tiffany-Brown, costume designer Adrianna Gutierrez, fight director Richard Pallozio and sound designer Brittany Law Hasbany.

