Cole Brings Plenty, an actor in the television series "1923," was found dead Friday in Kansas after his family reported him missing earlier in the week, officials said.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that its deputies had found Brings Plenty, 27, in a wooded area in Johnson County, which borders Missouri.

The deputies had been responding to a report of an unoccupied vehicle and were searching the area when they found him dead in an area away from the vehicle, the statement said. The office did not provide a cause of death.

Brings Plenty, who identified himself as Mnicoujou Lakota on Instagram, played Pete Plenty Clouds, a Native American sheep herder, in the television show "1923," a prequel to "Yellowstone." The show depicts abuse toward Native American children in boarding schools established or supported by the government.

In May 2023, Brings Plenty and his uncle Mo Brings Plenty visited the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs in Washington to talk about the boarding schools and other issues affecting Native Americans.

Cole Brings Plenty's acting credits also include the Western television shows "Into the Wild Frontier" and "The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger," according to IMDb, the entertainment database. He was a student at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas.

Brings Plenty's father, Joe Brings Plenty Sr., confirmed his son's death in a statement shared by a family spokesperson, Michelle Shining Elk.

"We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas," Brings Plenty Sr. said in the statement.

Mo Brings Plenty shared a missing person's poster on social media that said his nephew went missing March 31 and had missed an appointment with his agent, which was "uncharacteristic."

The poster said that Brings Plenty had last been seen in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Lawrence Police Department said in a statement that it had submitted an affidavit for the arrest of Brings Plenty after police identified him as a suspect in a case of domestic violence that happened on the morning of March 31.

Police said that officers had responded to a woman screaming for help in an apartment in Lawrence and that the suspect had fled before officers arrived.

"This incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim," the statement said.

Police said that Brings Plenty's family had contacted them, expressed concern and reported him as a missing person. Brings Plenty was found about 28 miles southeast of Lawrence.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.