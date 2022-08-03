Momotombo SF headlines Raise the Roof Festival fundraiser in Monte Rio

Musical lineup: Momotombo SF (with former members of Malo & Santana), Midnight Sun, THUGZ (Tribal Hippie Under Ground Zone), Un AmOur Band, Ben Roots and DJ Loisaida

Information: 707-529-0816 and pjcsoco.org . For tickets, go to bit.ly/3oN5uQI .

What: Raise the Roof Festival, benefiting the Peace and Justice Center

Leo Rosales, of the Bay Area band Momotombo SF, is on a continuing quest to keep Latino-influenced rock music alive.

“When Carlos Santana broke out of the past traditions, that became the definition of Latin rock in the Bay Area, with Afro-Cuban beats,” Rosales said.

Rosales and his musical allies fashioned Momotombo SF a little over four years ago from veterans of Santana’s band and the groundbreaking Latin rock band Malo.

The 11-member ensemble will perform Aug. 13 at the Monte Rio Amphitheatre, headlining the Raise the Roof Festival, a benefit for the Peace and Justice Center of Sonoma County.

The festival’s lineup also includes Midnight Sun, THUGZ (Tribal Hippie Under Ground Zone), Un AmOur Band, Ben Roots and DJ Loisaida.

“When Malo formed in 1972, it decided to add something new, so they added a horn section,” Rosales said.

“We decided to take our name from a song on Malo’s second album, ‘Malo Dos,’ called ‘Momotombo’ and added ‘SF’ for San Francisco,” Rosales explained.

Momotombo SF plays songs by both Malo and Santana and plans to add songs of its own soon.

“We’re in the process of creating and writing new songs,” Rosales said. “We know the next step is being able to add new music. We have a lot great players and strong soloists.”

The size of the group makes scheduling unwieldy sometimes, but the band manages, he added.

“It does make it a little difficult to get together for rehearsals,” he said. The musicians’ homes are scattered around the greater Bay Area.

“It’s a lot of work and it can be overwhelming, Rosales said. “But when we get onstage, I forget how time-consuming it was to get everybody together.”

