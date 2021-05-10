Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Trump and Cheney

EDITOR: Elise Stefanik, a moderate Republican congressional representative from New York and a big supporter of ex-President Donald Trump, is seeking to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the Republican Party. She is a believer in the fancy that Trump won the 2020 presidential election; Cheney is definitely not. Moreover, Stefanik says Trump is the “strongest supporter of any president when it comes to standing up for the Constitution.” Now, suppose that your life depended on the correct answer, who would you say has actually read the U.S. Constitution? Liz Cheney or Donald Trump?

TIM PERKINS

Sebastopol

Debt and deficits

EDITOR: The buzz in the right-wing sphere is, “How will he pay for it?” They aren’t looking for answers; it’s just the usual misinformation campaign. Let me answer, and it won’t be done as Republicans have, for decades, through deficits.

Ronald Reagan doubled the debt, adding $1.4 trillion; George W. Bush added $3.9 trillion in eight years, nearly tripling it. The last guy added $6.6 trillion in only four years. Barack Obama, though adding $6.6 trillion, reduced the annual deficit from the $1.4 trillion he inherited to $665 billion. Bill Clinton actually eliminated the deficit and left a budget surplus. So we need to first understand that the deficits come from Republicans, not Democrats.

Republicans caused it with unfounded wars and lies about weapons of mass destruction, tax breaks for the rich and selling trickle down. Joe Biden wants to rebuild the infrastructure, educate kids and provide health care for the nation, with a plan costing $2 trillion over eight years. This can be paid for by richer folks and corporations. And the benefits are long-term — American jobs at high wages and benefits, a growing economy and competing in the world again.

Don’t believe me? Research it yourself. Then vote for those who help this cause.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

Law enforcement liability

EDITOR: I am tired of cops being allowed to use excessive force, racial profiling, and stomping on citizens’ constitutional rights. Shoot, Taser, beat and throw to the ground are the first things they do, rather than de-escalating a situation. They have minimal training for encounters with mentally ill people or those who don’t speak their language. They do not deserve qualified immunity from lawsuits. They deserve to be held accountable for their actions. Justice is for all victims, including those abused by police. Abolish qualified immunity and have a database of bad cops, so they cannot just move to another jurisdiction

CHERI LANGLOIS

Elk

For a public bank

EDITOR: The Santa Rosa City Council’s apprehensive approach to restructuring the city’s tax base focuses on conventional cost-cutting schemes like leaving vacant positions unfilled and adopting new taxes (“Santa Rosa looks to rely Less on sales tax revenue,” April 7).

Conspicuously absent from their ongoing long-term budget discussion is creation of a public bank. If modeled on the legendary Bank of North Dakota, a public bank would provide substantial new streams of low-cost liquidity to Santa Rosa and other cities, dedicated explicitly to addressing public needs.

SB 857, the Public Bank Act of 2019, authorizes the organization of banks that would provide non-tax-based revenue to the city’s general fund; slash our debt service to Wall Street banks; offer affordable credit to local businesses; and better prepare us to issue our own relief funds rather than relying on FEMA to bail us out after disasters.

Our multilayered crisis is too enormous for us to confront using only the standard fiscal tools of budget cuts, expensive bond measures and new taxes. As City Manager Sean McGlynn sagely noted, commenting on the council’s exploration of options, “We need to restart some of these conversations.” A full examination of public banking’s potential must be included in that restart.

PHILIP BEARD

and SHELLY BROWNING

Friends of Public Banking Santa Rosa

Homeless costs

EDITOR: As a taxpaying citizen, I would like to know what the true, itemized costs are for housing the ever-increasing homeless population. From the purchase and/or rental of property to the daily food deliveries, security, housing costs, trailer maintenance, creek and trail cleanups, etc. — what are the true costs? I don’t see too much about this in the newspaper. Is there an investigative reporter out there who would be willing to add all this up for us? It’s our right to know how our tax money is being spent.

CARRIE BALESTRIERI

Santa Rosa

Save the supertanker

EDITOR, In the May 3 supertanker article, Lakeport Fire District Capt. Rick Bergem said the Boeing 747 supertanker “saved the day for Lakeport” (“Supertanker grounded”). In its 200-plus missions against California wildfires since 2017, the supertanker has undoubtedly saved innumerable homes and businesses, and probably many lives. The owners of this unique aircraft must surely be aware of its vital contribution to public safety.

Yet in a year of extreme fire danger across the western United States, the 747’s owners have announced their intent to cease operations, not because the supertanker is losing money in its current capacity, but because they can make more money by reconfiguring it to carry airfreight.

Perhaps California could use some of its current surplus to purchase the airplane and demonstrate the purpose of good government — to serve the public — in contrast to private enterprise’s purpose — to maximize profits.

JAY STONE

Healdsburg

