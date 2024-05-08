Tickets go on sale starting May 16 for the 113th Annual Monte Rio Variety Show, to be held July 25 at the Monte Rio Amphitheatre.

The emcee and the entertainment lineup for the event will be announced later.

Tickets will be available at $45 each May 16 at Bartlett’s Market in Monte Rio (9890 Main St.) and Lark Drugs in Guerneville (16251 Main St.), and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18 at the variety show’s booth next to the Monte Rio Post Office.

For online purchase, tickets will be on sale for $50 through the Greater Giving link, to be posted at midnight May 19 on monterioshow.com.

The variety show has long been a local favorite for its outdoor setting and the appearance of many well-known performers, including visitors from the annual Bohemian Grove encampment.

Past hosts include former late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien and actors Malcolm McDowell and Robert Picardo. In the more distant past, Monte Rio Variety Shows, which have been held annually since 1911, were hosted by Ray Bolger and Art Linkletter.

Past performers have included Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn, Livingston Taylor, and the late Jimmy Buffett.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On X @danarts.