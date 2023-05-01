Tickets go on sale locally Monday for what be the biggest little annual event in Sonoma County: the 112th annual Monte Rio Variety Show, to be held July 27 at the Monte Rio Amphitheater.

There will be 500 tickets available at Bartlett’s Market in Monte Rio and Lark Drugs Pharmacy in Guerneville for $40 each until they are sold out. More than 100 tickets already have been sold.

As of May 15, tickets will only be available online at monterioshow.com at $45.

There’s no word yet on who the host or headliners will be. An announcement is expected within several weeks, said Michele McDonell, one of the event’s community leaders.

The entertainers, provided by the nearby annual Bohemian Grove encampment, are seldom announced in advance, but in the past, the roster has been dotted with stars.

Last year, the emcee was talk show host Conan O’Brien, who was host of the virtual version the previous year, during the COVID shutdown.

Singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett made a surprise appearance at the Monte Rio Variety Show in 2019, which drew 2,000 fans.

Bohemian Grove performers such as Clint Black, Zac Brown, Roy Rogers, Billy Valentine and Kix Brooks have appeared at the shows in other years.

Past Monte Rio Variety Shows, which have held annually since 1911, were hosted by Ray Bolger and Art Linkletter.

