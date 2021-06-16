Montgomery Village gets new owners, but popular outdoor concert series continues

The annual outdoor concerts at Montgomery Village return this summer as a series of private benefit concerts.

When the news broke earlier this month that a Boston-based developer purchased the 70-year-old landmark Montgomery Village shopping center in Santa Rosa, local music fans had one most urgent question:

What about the center’s annual outdoor live concert series?

The answer is the concerts are back this summer, with the new owner, WS Development, continuing the tradition started by former owners David and Melissa Codding in 2009.

“At WS Development, we take great pride creating places people love and programming is key to doing so,” Alexandra Patterson, vice-president of asset strategy and experience for the new owners, said in a statement.

“We look forward to continuing the tradition of creating activation and entertainment that brings people together and inspires lasting relationships,” Patterson added.

Because of the uncertainties surrounding the state and county’s reopening after a year and a half of pandemic-inspired restrictions on public gatherings, the program will return on a much smaller scale than seen the past.

This year, Montgomery Village will present just one series of five concerts. In 2019, when the last live concerts were held at the shopping center, there were 41 concerts spread out through three series.

The first concert on Thurday, June 17, open by invitation only, will be followed by five more concerts, packaged as private events and open by reservation only, between July 1 and Aug. 26.

The shows will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. every other Thursday at Village Court, between Monti’s and Jewelz’ Cafe. (See fact box for the band schedule.)

Fans of the series will be able to reserve a table with seating for two to six at $15 per person. A local nonprofit will be identified to receive proceeds from each concert.

For information and reservations, email Cherie.Granzotto@wsdevelopment.com

In 2020, dates for the Montgomery Village concert series were announced, but all were eventually canceled as the pandemic progressed.

As it became apparent some venues would be able to reopen this summer, longtime followers of the shopping center shows began to wonder if the concerts would return after the Coddings sold the property.

But now, the new owners have announced their willingness to continue the annual summer concerts that the Coddings had started.

“We are excited to further immerse ourselves in the Montgomery Village community to better understand the needs and desires of our guests and tenants,” Alexander said.

