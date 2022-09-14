Subscribe

Month-long Bird-a-thon begins this weekend

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 14, 2022, 1:00PM
Petaluma’s Point Blue Conservation Science will again host the United States’ longest running Bird-A-Thon, from Thursday, Sept. 15 to Saturday, Oct. 15.

According to Zachary Warnow, director of Communications for Point Blue, teams will be counting birds all across California, with counters ranging from 5 to 80-year-olds.

Now in its 44th year, the Rich Stallcup Bird-A-Thon recruits participants to register, then to either create or join a team or go solo, birdwatching and counting species for up to 24 consecutive hours.

Supporters can sponsor a birder by making donations to Point Blue before, during or after their marathon bird-watching stint.

For more info visit pointblue.org/birdathon.

