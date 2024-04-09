Morgan Wallen arrested, accused throwing a chair from a bar roof

Country singer Morgan Wallen was arrested early Monday in Nashville, Tennessee, on charges of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, after he was accused of throwing a chair from the roof of a downtown bar, according to reports.

Wallen, 30, a superstar who had last year's most popular album, and who had just opened his latest tour with two shows at a stadium in Indianapolis, was arrested and booked by police in Nashville, according to court records.

WTVF, a CBS television affiliate in Nashville, reported that Wallen is accused of throwing a chair from the sixth story of Chief's, an establishment on lower Broadway - an area of the city full of honky-tonks and concert venues - that had just been opened by another country star, Eric Church. The chair hit the ground near where some police officers were standing, and staff members at the restaurant told officers that Wallen had been responsible, the station reported, citing the police.

Wallen was arrested on three counts of reckless endangerment, a felony; and one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. He was released early Monday and has a court date set for May 3.

In a statement, Worrick Robinson, a lawyer for Wallen, said: "Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities."

In 2021, Wallen, then a rising star, was rebuked by the music industry, and his contract was temporarily "suspended" by his record label, after a video clip surfaced showing the singer casually using a racial slur among friends.

Wallen apologized for that incident and his career recovered with little apparent effect. "Dangerous: The Double Album," which had just come out, was a smash hit that remained high on the charts for well over a year, and his latest, "One Thing at a Time," was another blockbuster, logging a total of 19 weeks at No. 1.

