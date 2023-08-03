Note: Show is indoors but the lawn will be open at 5 p.m. for picnics; a food truck will sell food.

Radio shows that bring together live musical performances, attentive audiences and engaged listeners create a sense of intimacy that’s rare in today’s world.

“Mountain Stage,” the National Public Radio show hosted by bluegrass and country singer Kathy Mattea, has been showcasing well-known musicians and rising stars for four decades.

“Our tagline is ‘live performance radio.’ And it is about that magic,” said Mattea, a two-time Grammy Award winner.

“It’s not just capturing the artist live and in the moment. It is that very ineffable relationship, that energy that gets exchanged between the artist and the audience,” she said. “Many times, there’s just magic that happens.”

That’s exciting to be part of live, she said, “and you can feel it on the radio.”

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, “Mountain Stage,” from West Virginia Public Broadcasting, is coming to Sonoma State’s Green Music Center Sunday.

“I’m so excited about that room,” Mattea said. “I played it one time, and it’s just a stunning place to be. So we’re really looking forward to it.”

The show will be headlined by Booker T. Jones and feature musical guests Karla Bonoff, Chris Smither, Steve Poltz and Amber Rubarth.

“Taking it on the road is a chance to say thank you to the stations that carry our show and have for a long time,” said Mattea, a native West Virginian.

The road show “gives people in Sonoma County who might never venture to West Virginia (a way) to experience what our audience gets on a regular basis, and it shakes things up.”

Mattea orchestrates the finale with the “Mountain Stage” house band and the musical guests. Though she doesn’t have her own set, she’ll often collaborate with a guest or two or join the house band.

The live show lasts about two and a half hours, she said, and “runs straight from beginning to end with no intermission.” This is later edited for broadcast to a two-hour show.

Artistic director Larry Groce, who hosted “Mountain Stage” for its first 38 years, aims to help people find music they might not hear otherwise, Mattea said.

The show helps “musicians to expand their constituencies,” she said. “As the culture fragments, that’s more and more important.”

Mattea is especially excited about having Jones — best known for the instrumental “Green Onions” — headline the show. Jones can play just about any musical instrument and is renowned for his virtuosity on the Hammond B3 organ.

“It’s just so fun to have Booker T. Jones, who is a master of their instrument and a legend in their genre,” Mattea said.

She’s also elated to have lesser-known acts on the show.

“I regularly am thrilled by either someone I don’t know or someone I’ve known for years and getting to hear them live,” she said. “I have more faith in music now than I have in years.”

“Mountain Stage” is typically broadcast from the Culture Center Theater, an intimate 460-seat venue in Charleston, West Virginia’s state capitol.

The Aug. 6 show will be recorded for broadcast in mid-October, likely Oct. 16. “Mountain Stage” airs locally on KRCB at 10 p.m. Mondays. It’s also available as a free NPR podcast a week after its local broadcast.

During the pandemic, 280 NPR stations broadcast the show. That number has grown to nearly 300.

“One of the things that we really got to understand in a different way during the pandemic was how much people appreciate music in front of a live audience,” Mattea said.

“When that got taken away from us, we did some shows with like five people in the audience, people working on the show,” she recalled.

“But there were people out in the world who said, ‘Thank God for you, because we can’t go hear any live music right now. And we can get a dose of it by turning the radio on.’”

Mattea, 64, started as a musician around the same time the show launched, in 1983. “So the arc of my career is very much the arc of ‘Mountain Stage,’” she said.

The show has become an extended family for her, and succeeding Groce as host two years ago was like “touching home base,” she said. “A lot of times, at the end of the day, my face will hurt from just smiling so much.”

Known for down-home songs such as “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses,” Mattea struggled with her voice as she aged.

“When I hit menopause and my voice started to get wonky, I found a new teacher and she opened up a new well,” Mattea said. “She helped me get to know my voice in this season. My voice isn’t what it once was, but it’s a lot better than it was a few years ago.”

Mattea said that if she’d “stayed attached to the grief of what I was losing, I was not going to turn towards what my voice actually is today. My job is to just keep sounding like Kathy Mattea, whatever that is.”

Whether she’s singing for a few hundred people or hosting a show with hundreds of thousands of listeners, that’s exactly what she does.

Michael Shapiro’s latest book is “The Creative Spark.” He’s written about music for The Press Democrat since 2008: www.michaelshapiro.net.