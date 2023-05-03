Maria de Los Angeles, who grew up in Santa Rosa and now lives and works in the New York area, is widely known for her striking, intricate, colorful murals. Now there is a new one in Sonoma County for her local fans to enjoy.

The Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation held the dedication of its new building located at 707 Elliott Ave. in Santa Rosa in late March. The new mural, titled “Raising Rainbows,” is an acrylic painting measuring 7 feet by 17 feet, displayed in building’s community meeting room.

"At the foundation, we raise money for the college, scholarships and student needs," J Mullineaux, executive director of the Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation, said in March. "We wanted to commission work from alumni for the new building, and we wanted to share Maria's story."

The crowd of 120 people at the gathering included foundation donors, board members, college trustees and others from the campus community. The artist, now on the faculty of the Yale School of Art, visited the Santa Rosa campus for the unveiling and dedication ceremony.

“The mural is an allover floral landscape with many depictions of moments of human experience and cultural symbols. It represents a celebration of community and shared commitment to cultural diversity and education achievement,” de Los Angeles explained.

“I painted images with symbolic references to family, equity, freedom, peace, migration, natural landscape, joy, hope, environmental justice and education,” she added.

Since she left the North Bay, de Los Angeles has maintained her ties with Sonoma County and has painted murals installed in Glen Ellen and at Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa.

