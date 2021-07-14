Museum celebrates ‘Sonoma County Stories’

Gaye LeBaron has spent decades documenting local history as a columnist for The Press Democrat and has collaborated on two books about local history — but don’t call her a historian.

“I’m not comfortable with the word ‘historian,’” she said. “I’m not a social scientist. I’m a journalist with an interest in local history.”

As a journalist, she recorded local history as told by those who lived it, not only in her more than 8,000 columns during her 45 years as a full-time staffer at the newspaper, but also in nearly 80 video recordings capturing the oral histories of local residents.

“It never was intended to be a big deal,” LeBaron said of her video project. “It never occurred to me that it would be.”

The staff at the Museum of Sonoma County in downtown Santa Rosa believes the videos are an important record of people who made the history of this county. Nearly 50 of those videos will become the centerpiece of the museum’s new permanent exhibition “Sonoma County Stories,” scheduled to open in 2022.

The individuals LeBaron interviewed for the oral history videos cover some obvious choices, including Hugh Codding, the developer who founded the Montgomery Village and Coddingtown shopping centers; businessman and philanthropist Henry Trione and Gene Bendetti, founder of Clover Stornetta Farms.

But interviewees also include Santa Rosa restaurateur Song Wong Borbeau, who donated artifacts from Santa Rosa’s Chinatown to the museum’s historical collection. Those artifacts will be displayed as part of the “Sonoma County Stories” installation; among them will be two Fu Dog statues, traditional guardian figures from several Asian cultures.

“We realized that our permanent collections already had materials that could be linked to these video interviews,” said Jeff Nathanson, executive director of the museum. “This new exhibition will be a way to share these incredible oral histories with the public and also put a larger portion of our permanent collection on display.”

You can get a preview of this major addition to the museum’s historical collection Thursday, July 22, when museum presents “Sonoma County Stories: Milestones and Remembrances, An Evening in Conversation with Gaye LeBaron and Chris Smith.”

Collecting stories

“It’s a little bit embarrassing,” LeBaron said of being in the spotlight for her work. “As a journalist, you’re not supposed to be the star of the show. But when the exhibit opens, people will be able to walk up, push a button and hear someone’s story, and that part makes me proud.”

Like LeBaron, Smith spent decades at The Press Democrat before his retirement earlier this year. LeBaron nominally retired in 2001 but continues to write two Sunday columns a month for the newspaper.

LeBaron said her long string of oral history recordings began in 1992 after she chatted at a dinner party with local Pontiac and Cadillac dealer Samuel Talmadge “Babe” Wood, who told her about growing hops in the Fulton area during World War II. She recruited a videographer and went back to see Wood.

“Babe was in his 90s then,” LeBaron recalled. “He talked for over an hour, and it’s a wonderful video.” (Wood died at 104 in 2004.)

Two years later, LeBaron recorded an oral history from Borbeau about the early days of Santa Rosa’s Chinatown.

“That started me thinking that this project was something cool that should be done,” LeBaron said. “It was basically to continue my interest in local history that has always been closely tied to my journalism. It seemed a good idea to have people tell their own stories, as opposed to having other people tell stories about them later on.”

She donated her recordings to the archive at the Jean and Charles Schulz Information Center at Sonoma University in Rohnert Park. Those archives remain intact and available to the public. They are also available online at northbaydigital.sonoma.edu/digital/collection/Lebaron

“Most people don’t know about it,” LeBaron said. “The archive at the university is something students know about.”

She continued to record people’s stories on video, often at her home in Santa Rosa, even after she stopped working full-time at The Press Democrat in 2001. The last interview was done in 2019.

The “Sonoma County Stories” permanent exhibit will be installed on the second floor of the Museum of Sonoma County history museum, housed in Santa Rosa’s 1910 Post Office building at 425 Seventh St. The exhibit will include a table with viewing stations where visitors can select and watch videos.

Future additions

Not only will the museum’s presentation of LeBaron’s oral histories be blended with objects from the permanent collection, it also will be augmented in the future with new oral histories from throughout the community.

“What SSU has at the Schulz research center is Gaye’s video archive,” said Eric Stanley, history curator at the Museum of Sonoma County, who is in charge of the new exhibition. “At the museum, you’ll have a very interactive experience, and we’ll also continue to add to the exhibit.”

Her oral history videos also will serve as a foundation for new interviews and additional artifacts, expanding the project in the future, Nathanson explained. The project has a fundraising goal of $500,000 with $220,000 raised so far.

“Because our museum is the keeper of Sonoma County history, It made so much sense to work with Gaye,” Nathanson said.

He added that the museum is partnering with public TV station KRCB to reach a broader audience in the future with new oral histories by LeBaron and others.

“The exhibition is really the beginning,” he said. “It’s really about storytelling. Everybody’s got a story to tell.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.