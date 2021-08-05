Napa fire marshal hopes to be region’s next rock ’n’ roll star

A couple months after his fire safety music video received tens of thousands of views on YouTube, Napa fire marshal Gregory Dean Fortune is completing a more personal project.

His album, “Rock ’n’ Roll Makes The Pretty Girls Love Ugly Boys,” is the culmination of a year of work and a lifetime of passion.

The longtime musician got plenty of local buzz when he helped create the song “Don’t Burn Your House Down,” a parody of the Talking Heads’ 1983 hit “Burning Down the House” but with lyrics all about fire prevention and safety.

The music video got over 22,000 views on YouTube.

Fortune is hoping his more personal songs will attract the same amount of attention and positive feedback.

“I really want to inspire people,” Fortune said. “I want to show people that you don't have to be a 20-something-year-old to do this. There’s still so much life to live. And you don’t have to give up on your dream just because you’ve got this day job or because you’ve reached a certain age in your life.”

Songs on the album take inspiration from his growing up in a “rough neighborhood” in Vallejo to his relationship with his wife.

Fortune said the process of making an album often had him working seven days a week, between long days at the Napa Fire Department and spending hours on the weekends on the album.

“I’m not going to lie. It’s tough,” Fortune said. “But when you truly love something and you’re truly passionate about it, it doesn’t feel like work. And I feel that way on both ends of the spectrum.”

The first single from the album, “Song For Summer,” already has been released, along with a lyric video on YouTube.

The rest of the album will be available soon. Physical copies of “Rock ’n’ Roll Makes the Pretty Girls Love Ugly Boys” will be sold on his website starting Friday.

It will arrive on streaming sites like Apple Music and Spotify on Aug. 20. For more information, visit gregorydeanfortune.com.