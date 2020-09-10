Need a laugh? Try socially distanced standup comedy

What’s the classic setting for standup comedy? A crowded nightclub, where one fan’s chuckle can set off a round of laughter rippling through the room.

But live shows have been few since the coronavirus pandemic forced a ban on mass public gatherings. And Zoom comedy performances aren’t quite the same — for comedians or the audience.

Fans have had to learn to unmute their microphones when they laugh or at least turn their cameras on so performers can see them smile, said comedian Torio Van Grol. He’ll appear in two socially distanced live comedy shows this weekend in Sonoma County. Yes, in person.

Van Grol, 33, will perform with headliner Emily Catalano, 35, and Zack Chapaloni, 33, at 8 p.m. Friday at Reel & Brand in Sonoma ($20, SonomaComedy.eventbrite.com) and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 3 Disciples Brewing in Santa Rosa ($25, 3dheadliners.eventbrite.com).

The three friends met on the San Francisco comedy scene and now share a house in Los Angeles as they continue their comedy careers.

“We’ve been doing Zoom comedy from our house every week, but obviously it’s not the same,” Van Grol said. “We want to have that human connection again.”

Attendees at both shows will be seated outdoors at a safe social distance from each other. Face masks are required.

“We’ll be close enough to see each other,” said Catalano, who made her national TV debut last November on Conan O’Brien’s late-night show on the Turner Broadcasting System.

A comedy writer who has worked on short films, Catalano has developed an onstage style that is deliberately understated and judiciously paced, always with a coy grin hinting that some funny is coming.

“When I was starting out, performing in rowdy bars, I wanted people to listen,” she said. “I learned that if you make them wait a little, they want to hear it, but there has to be a payoff. That strategy has worked well for me. I’ve been lucky to get my name and style out there.”

In addition to live performances, Chapaloni’s comedy credits include the “PausePlay” web series on the Metacafe online video service and the current “Hesby Street Live Stand-up Comedy Show” on Zoom with Van Grol and Catalano. Chapaloni also co-created and costarred with comedian Richard Sarvate in the miniseries “Night of the Living Karens,” available on YouTube.

Chapaloni said he looks forward to the live socially distanced shows, although there will be some drawbacks.

“With masks covering their smiles, you can’t tell what people’s reactions are,” he said. “But I’m looking forward to being in front of a live audience again. We want to try new jokes. We try to bring levity to this crazy era.”

The pandemic and current confrontations between police and protesters demanding racial justice make conventional jokes obsolete, so the comics have been working to stay up to date.

“We’re writing new material about COVID-19 and protests,” said Van Grol, who has performed as a part of Comedy Central's Cluster Fest. “It’s a battle to make those things funny, but we’re all in this together.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.