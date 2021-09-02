Nervous about COVID-19, but still BottleRock bound? Take a step-by-step approach

The pandemic is over. The pandemic is not over. Masks are required. Masks are not required. Shut down. Reopen. Shut down. Reopen.

The whiplash amid ever-changing pandemic rules and mandates, along with more contagious and severe coronavirus variants emerging, can make it difficult to navigate daily life and a return to public events.

Even so, BottleRock Napa Valley music festival is upon us and you’re not about to let pandemic-anxiety keep you away. So what do you do to calm those nagging nerves?

Some mental health experts say the best way forward is to be “reasonable” and face your fears.

“There has been a lot of back and forth and having to re-evaluate how people feel going into these situations that we haven't had to deal with in a while. I would definitely say an overarching theme that we've been working with a lot is getting really comfortable with tolerating reasonable risk,” said Kim Harris, associate therapist at the Santa Rosa Center For Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy, which specializes in anxiety.

As crowded gatherings resume amid the latest wave of the pandemic, it’s common and valid to have anxiety about re-entering public life. Mental health professionals say people working through pandemic-related anxiety should take necessary protective precautions and accept a reasonable amount of risk.

In-person school and the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival, which draws crowds of 40,000 per day, are social situations that may exacerbate anxiety. Between January 2019 and January 2021, there was a 31% increase in adults suffering from anxiety, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Health Interview Survey.

If a person’s priorities in life are to enjoy public gatherings and stay healthy, their values are “kind of in competition with one another,” Harris said. One way she helps clients overcome anxiety is through exposure therapy, in which a person’s fears are faced with the guidance of a therapist.

“It's a gradual, step-by-step process where we work up to some of the things that people are feeling the most anxious about. We start small,” she said.

Anxiety is viewed by Harris and her colleagues as an overestimation of threat and an underestimation in the ability to cope. Exposure therapy helps people recalibrate so that if they feel anxious again, they know they can function through it, Harris said.

One step for a person with social anxiety, for example, might be to go to the grocery store — mask on — and ask someone where an item is.

“It may not be their most favorite thing to do, but they're still able to do it so that they’re living that full life that they really want,” she said.

Another anxiety-coping tip Harris shared: Assume safety unless there’s a clear danger or threat, like contact with someone who may have COVID-19. A large event like BottleRock is a risk, but organizers are requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination or test negative for COVID-19.

Nearly everything in day-to-day life has some risk, even driving a car, she said. Seat belts are a precaution for driving, just as masks, social distancing and vaccines are a precaution from the coronavirus.

“There is definitely a level of normative anxiety around re-entering after COVID, but if people feel like they're they're really trying to get back to doing things that they want and the anxiety is just really taking over, working with a mental health professional would definitely be a good avenue to go down,” Harris said.