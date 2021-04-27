Netflix wants to help you sleep. Why wellness is the next front in the streaming wars

"When was the last time that you stopped?" Andy Puddicombe asks in the first episode of "Headspace Guide to Meditation." "That you were still? That you put down your phone and you got rid of all of the distractions around you? When was the last time you did nothing? And by nothing, I really mean nothing."

For most people staggering through the modern world's ongoing information blitz, it's a pointed, even shameful, question — and it's one that Puddicombe is used to asking. He's the co-founder of mindfulness and meditation company Headspace, known predominantly for its app, which has 65 million downloads and counting. But although Puddicombe has made it his life's mission to ask questions like these, usually in a guided session through your phone, this time he's delivering it on a platform you might not expect: Netflix.

Released in January, "Headspace Guide to Meditation" is the first in a three-program partnership with the streaming giant, with the second, "Headspace Guide to Sleep," premiering Wednesday. (The third project, with no details except that it's an "interactive" series, is due later this year.) So far, the installments aren't really "shows" at all — they're more like seminars. Each brief episode begins with a lesson about some aspect of mindfulness and ends with a guided meditation.

With soft animation and buoyant electronic music, the series offer a pleasant counter to an increasingly draining world, and perhaps a foundation for exploring healthier habits for navigating the attention economy. And then the credits start to roll, and Netflix inevitably autoplays the next episode — to get you to binge meditate. In short, it's an odd media pairing if there ever was one.

"We really strongly believe we want to meet people where they are on their journey," says Morgan Selzer, Headspace's head of content. She's been at the forefront of the company's broadening media initiatives, which include a full podcast slate, pep talks from Kevin Hart and a series of shorts created with "Sesame Street," designed to help children "be more mindful."

Selzer is on a video call with Eve Lewis Prieto, Headspace's director of meditation and the host of the "Sleep" series, in which she gently coaches you with strategies for a better night's rest. Along with Puddicombe and Dora Kamau, Prieto is one of three teacher voices available on the app, which means that, if you've spent time using it, the experience of being introduced to her can feel a little like déjà vu.

"I tell my husband that I go to bed with lots of people every night," she jokes, taking the call from the Headspace office in Santa Monica.

Prieto began working for the company in 2013, soon after she reached a breaking point as an "anxious advertising professional." "It wasn't a particularly good period of my life," she says. "I'd experienced a lot of challenges in my family, I was in a lot of debt, and I was really, really stressed. But I wasn't necessarily aware that I was really stressed. I just thought that was how you felt when things were going really badly."

A friend recommended the Headspace app, and after some insistence — "she's a good friend," Prieto says — she gave it a try. It clicked. "I'll never forget my first session: I just had this immediate sense of, 'Wow, I don't need to feel like this all of the time.'"

Selzer says she's also a convert, having been recommended the app by her mother while dealing with postpartum issues. She joined Headspace in 2019 after spending seven years in program development at cable TV network CMT, and her assignment in some ways was to bridge her past and present jobs. "I think it was the idea of taking my background in storytelling," she says, "and, as I call it, hiding the vegetables — finding entertaining and insightful ways to get people excited about being mindful, because we know how helpful it can be."

Around the time Selzer started this work, Brandon Riegg, vice president of unscripted originals and acquisitions at Netflix, was looking for a new health and wellness program to add to his roster — and he was also meaning to start meditating more (a 2020 New Year's resolution). The programs he develops take many forms, be it " Love Is Blind " or " Tidying Up With Marie Kondo," so when Headspace, working together with Vox Media Studios, pitched his team on an unorthodox approach, he didn't hesitate: "It was maybe divine intervention," he says.

Netflix regularly experiments with the possibilities of streaming, clearly savoring the platform's ubiquity to circumvent traditional limitations of genre and format. That means more offerings like " Black Mirror: Bandersnatch," a choose-your-own-adventure film, and " The Midnight Gospel," an animated adaptation of philosophical podcast conversations. "Here, there aren't any real rules," says Riegg.