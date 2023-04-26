Where: Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E. on the Sonoma Plaza, Sonoma

When: Saturday, May 6. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:45 p.m.

What: Little Worth in concert, with Shannon Lay opening

At first, Sonoma singer-songwriters Tanner Walle and Austin Ferreira wanted to call their band State Fair. Then they discovered there were other bands already using that name. Worse yet, an internet search for that band name was swamped with links to actual state fairs across the country.

So now the band’s name is Little Worth, less likely to be commonplace. It was inspired by Littleworth, an English hamlet Ferreira passed through during his European travels.

Little Worth will celebrate the completion of its debut album, “First Annual,” due for release to streaming platforms May 19, with a live concert May 6 at Sonoma’s Sebastiani Theatre.

Walle, 39, is from New York and Ferreira, 31, is from Los Angeles, but now they live a block apart in Boyes Hot Springs.

“We both got brought out here by the women in our lives,” Ferreira said.

Walle, his wife Lauren Feldman, and two other partners opened Valley Bar + Bottle on Sonoma Plaza in 2020. The restaurant has been recommended twice by the Michelin Guide and was named “one of the best bars in America” by Esquire magazine.

“We both come from New York restaurants,” Walle said. “Lauren worked in New York City separately, then moved back to Sonoma County. I chased her because I was so over New York.”

Walle’s years as a touring songwriter include collaborations and support of Wilco, Sara Bareilles, John Mayer, Madeleine Peyroux and others.

Ferreira’s career as a songwriter includes playing many California venues and placements of his songs on film and television soundtracks, including music for the “Californication” and “The Good Wife” TV series and numerous surf films.

“Austin had amazing success as a teen and his 20s with a band called Hindu Pirates playing surf rock in LA,” Walle said.

“And I did some jazz pop collaborations in Europe,” Ferreira added.

Both Walle and Ferreira write songs, but Walle credits his partner for most of the writing.

“I do a lot of writing, and Tanner helps me get from words on paper and into production,” Ferreira said.

The band’s first single, “Company” came out April 8, followed April 28 by their second single, “Big Moon.”

The album was recorded at Prairie Sun Studios in Cotati and produced by five-time Grammy winner Hector Castillo, who has worked with David Bowie, Lou Reed, Philip Glass and Beck.

“The album has a real Sonoma County sound and feel,” Walle said.

“I came from making loud, psychedelic surf music to jazz,” Ferreria added. “This is more Americana and storytelling.”

The Little Worth lineup for the Sebastiani concert includes Walle and Ferreira, backed by bassist Brad Maestas, keyboardist Jesse Adams, pedal steel guitarist Josh Yenne and Hindu Pirates veteran and drummer Ben Tinsley.

Walle and Ferreira and their band previously performed at the Sebastiani to a sold-out crowd in December 2021, raising $4,000 for La Luz Center, which provides free, bilingual mental health services. Walle was subsequently invited to join the theater’s board of directors.

“As a new board member of the Sebastiani Theatre Foundation, I am thrilled to help support the theater and hopefully help draw more attention to such an historic venue,” Walle said.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.