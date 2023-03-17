New book details the locally famous ‘Gentleman Robber’

CLARK MASON
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 17, 2023, 3:05PM
He was the Old West’s most prolific stagecoach robber, a polite bandit who said “please” and left poetry at the scene of his crimes, yet eluded law enforcement for years.

Charles E. Boles, better known as Black Bart, robbed more stagecoaches than anyone else — 29 before he was finally caught — including holdups in Sonoma and Mendocino counties in the late 1870s and early 1880s.

The story has been told of how lawmen finally identified Black Bart from a telltale laundry mark left on a dirty white silk handkerchief at the scene of a holdup in Calaveras County. Detectives traced the mark by searching 91 laundries in San Francisco and linked it to Boles, an elegantly dressed man in his early 50s posing as a mine owner and stock speculator.

But a new book takes a deeper dive into Boles’ remarkable double life, his background as a seasoned Civil War veteran, his failures as a Gold Rush prospector and farmer and the abandonment of his wife and children for the lure of easy money.

“Gentleman Bandit” is the latest from New York Times bestselling author John Boessenecker, a Bay Area lawyer and former police officer who is considered a leading authority on crime and law enforcement in the Old West.

Black Bart was successful for so long because he acted alone, kept to himself and never took anyone into his confidence. He operated under the nose of law enforcement in San Francisco, even befriending cops.

While Boles stole from Wells Fargo and the mail, he didn’t take from passengers and never shot anyone. In fact, Boessenecker said, his darkest crime “was lying to his wife and loving daughters, promising to come home.”

Boles used his robberies to support a comfortable lifestyle. He carried a gold cane and stayed in fashionable hotels. He dined on fine food in popular restaurants.

He resembled a grandfather on leisurely strolls through the city’s amusement park, botanical gardens, zoo, art museum, music hall and outdoor theater. He loved betting on horses at the Bay District Race Track. And he probably had at least one mistress.

But when the money began to run out, he would plan another stagecoach robbery.

Boles, along with his brother, joined the California Gold Rush in 1850 but never struck pay dirt. But he was acquainted with the backwoods and wagon roads that connected far-flung tent encampments and boom towns.

“This knowledge would prove of great value to him in his later career (of stage robber),” Boessenecker said.

Boles was careful not to rob stages escorted by shotgun guards, which had the most valuable shipments. He never made a really big haul and sometimes came up empty.

His largest score was more than $4,000 in gold — equivalent to more than $450,000 today. Buckshot grazed his scalp in that holdup, his last before he was caught. He dropped the fabled handkerchief while fleeing. Later, in a bid for leniency, he led authorities to the hidden loot.

Boles’ modus operandi was to wear a white cloth sack over his head, with two holes cut out for the eyes. He would meet the stagecoach with a shotgun as the horses labored up a hill, making it easy to step into the road and take over the reins.

Boles was conditioned to walking long distances by his years in the Union infantry in the Civil War. He could tramp 50 miles a day with a pack and rifle and survive on little food and drink.

Twice wounded in action, he was remembered by his comrades as a man of bravery. He rose to the rank of sergeant and fought in a number of grueling battles against the Confederates. He was with Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman in Georgia on the infamous March to the Sea when the Yankees laid waste to the defeated South, pillaging and torching houses and factories.

Boessenecker, who became fascinated with the Old West watching TV Westerns as a child, has been researching his subject for more than 50 years, tracking down primary sources in letters, libraries, courthouses, census and genealogy records and old newspaper accounts. More recent digital files have made it easier to uncover additional source material and shed new light on Black Bart.

Boessenecker has twice been named Best Nonfiction Writer by True West magazine and has appeared as a historical commentator on PBS, the History Channel, A&E and other networks.

In “Gentleman Bandit,” he meticulously details Boles’ life and escapades, along with the legendary lawmen who hunted him, the widespread newspaper coverage of his exploits and the copycat bandits he spawned.

Boles’ criminal career began near the gold town of Sonora in 1875, where he placed sticks in the brush behind him to resemble gun barrels. It fooled the stage driver, who thought the robber was backed up by a gang.

Sonoma County robberies

It was two years later when the elusive bandit first struck in Sonoma County. He held up his fourth stagecoach, which was on a two-day trip from the picturesque logging village of Mendocino to Duncan Mills, then a railroad station on the Russian River.

He appeared near Timber Gulch, south of Fort Ross, on a ravine and sharp bend in the road, thereafter named Shotgun Point. The masked gunman stepped in front of the slow-moving lead horses, halting the stage.

“Please throw out the (strong) box and the mail bags,” was the almost polite demand of the robber, according to the passengers.

It was trademark Black Bart, known for being courteous to passengers, especially women travelers, and declining to take their money or jewelry.

The driver quickly complied and the stage continued to Duncans Mills, where a small posse was hastily organized.

When they got to the scene of the holdup, the pursuers found a shattered express box and an old ax. On the reverse of the Wells Fargo waybill, Boles had inscribed a short poem that would be recited for years to come in the annals of Old West crimes:

"I’ve labored long and hard for bread,

For honor, and for riches.

But on my corns too long you’ve tred,

You fine haired sons of b-------."

There were many bandits in California, but none as active, or as elusive as Black Bart.

Besides striking as far away as Oregon, he committed eight stagecoach robberies along the isolated roads of Sonoma and Mendocino counties, north of the where the railroad terminated in Cloverdale at the time.

One spot in Walker Valley, 14 miles north of Ukiah, was close to a huge boulder, later named Black Bart Rock.

Another was about 10 miles north of Potter Valley on a stage road that ran through the Round Valley Indian reservation.

In 1880, he again returned to the Sonoma Coast area. This time, he probably took a train to Duncans Mills before walking north on Meyers Grade and robbing a southbound stage about 4 miles south of modern-day Seaview.

In 1882, he struck 6 miles north of Cloverdale, on a wagon road that followed the course of the Russian River, near Cummiskey Creek.

Trackers conducted an extensive search but turned up empty-handed. They concluded the perpetrator hiked east, skirting Clear Lake and crossing the Coast Range into Sacramento Valley, where he could have boarded a train.

The same year, he held up a stagecoach about 5 miles south of Willits. One of the terrified passengers was Hiram Willits, the postmaster for whom the town was named.

There were two subsequent holdups on Geysers Road. Boles had no interest in the conveyances filled with tourists that ran between Cloverdale and the Geysers. Instead, he targeted stagecoaches from Lakeport to Cloverdale, which carried Wells Fargo’s express and mail.

Caught

Boles’ last heist before he was publicly identified was in June 1883, followed by an arrest, quick trial and sentencing to six years in San Quentin Prison. He was a model prisoner and worked as an assistant in the prison pharmacy, leading to an early release after just four years in custody.

During his incarceration, Boles exchanged long and frequent letters with his wife and daughters, then living in Hannibal, Missouri. He had abandoned them many years before after a failed attempt at farming. He expressed remorse and regrets and promised to reunite with them. It was not to be.

When he left San Quentin, Boles told a reporter he was done with a life of crime. But Wells Fargo detectives believed Boles went back to his old ways and was responsible for three more stage holdups, netting him a small fortune. One was in Mendocino County 10 months later, at the top of a hill a few miles north of Black Bart Rock, where he stepped in front of a Ukiah-bound coach and trained a shotgun on the driver.

One of the more tantalizing clues to Boles’ whereabouts after prison comes from an interview in the Santa Rosa Republican, 15 years after he was set free.

in 1903, the newspaper reported Boles was “in Arizona, or New Mexico, aged and respected, his identity not known, a man of family in affluent circumstances, an extensive stock range being his realm.”

It could have been dismissed as a wild rumor, except the newspaper said its informant, who lived in Santa Rosa, had been a fellow volunteer with Boles in the 116th Illinois Infantry.

That man was undoubtedly Boles’ friend, Dr. Joseph Hostetler, the surgeon for the Army regiment. It’s possible Boles wrote to his Civil War comrade and boasted of the success that had long eluded him, according to Boessenecker.

Someday, the ultimate fate of Black Bart may come out, but until then, Boessenecker concluded, “It remains one of the great mysteries of the Wild West.”

You can reach Clark Mason at clarkmas@sbcglobal.net.

