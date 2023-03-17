New book details the locally famous ‘Gentleman Robber’

He was the Old West’s most prolific stagecoach robber, a polite bandit who said “please” and left poetry at the scene of his crimes, yet eluded law enforcement for years.

Charles E. Boles, better known as Black Bart, robbed more stagecoaches than anyone else — 29 before he was finally caught — including holdups in Sonoma and Mendocino counties in the late 1870s and early 1880s.

The story has been told of how lawmen finally identified Black Bart from a telltale laundry mark left on a dirty white silk handkerchief at the scene of a holdup in Calaveras County. Detectives traced the mark by searching 91 laundries in San Francisco and linked it to Boles, an elegantly dressed man in his early 50s posing as a mine owner and stock speculator.

But a new book takes a deeper dive into Boles’ remarkable double life, his background as a seasoned Civil War veteran, his failures as a Gold Rush prospector and farmer and the abandonment of his wife and children for the lure of easy money.

“Gentleman Bandit” is the latest from New York Times bestselling author John Boessenecker, a Bay Area lawyer and former police officer who is considered a leading authority on crime and law enforcement in the Old West.

Black Bart was successful for so long because he acted alone, kept to himself and never took anyone into his confidence. He operated under the nose of law enforcement in San Francisco, even befriending cops.

While Boles stole from Wells Fargo and the mail, he didn’t take from passengers and never shot anyone. In fact, Boessenecker said, his darkest crime “was lying to his wife and loving daughters, promising to come home.”

Boles used his robberies to support a comfortable lifestyle. He carried a gold cane and stayed in fashionable hotels. He dined on fine food in popular restaurants.

He resembled a grandfather on leisurely strolls through the city’s amusement park, botanical gardens, zoo, art museum, music hall and outdoor theater. He loved betting on horses at the Bay District Race Track. And he probably had at least one mistress.

But when the money began to run out, he would plan another stagecoach robbery.

Boles, along with his brother, joined the California Gold Rush in 1850 but never struck pay dirt. But he was acquainted with the backwoods and wagon roads that connected far-flung tent encampments and boom towns.

“This knowledge would prove of great value to him in his later career (of stage robber),” Boessenecker said.

Boles was careful not to rob stages escorted by shotgun guards, which had the most valuable shipments. He never made a really big haul and sometimes came up empty.

His largest score was more than $4,000 in gold — equivalent to more than $450,000 today. Buckshot grazed his scalp in that holdup, his last before he was caught. He dropped the fabled handkerchief while fleeing. Later, in a bid for leniency, he led authorities to the hidden loot.

Boles’ modus operandi was to wear a white cloth sack over his head, with two holes cut out for the eyes. He would meet the stagecoach with a shotgun as the horses labored up a hill, making it easy to step into the road and take over the reins.

Boles was conditioned to walking long distances by his years in the Union infantry in the Civil War. He could tramp 50 miles a day with a pack and rifle and survive on little food and drink.

Twice wounded in action, he was remembered by his comrades as a man of bravery. He rose to the rank of sergeant and fought in a number of grueling battles against the Confederates. He was with Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman in Georgia on the infamous March to the Sea when the Yankees laid waste to the defeated South, pillaging and torching houses and factories.

Boessenecker, who became fascinated with the Old West watching TV Westerns as a child, has been researching his subject for more than 50 years, tracking down primary sources in letters, libraries, courthouses, census and genealogy records and old newspaper accounts. More recent digital files have made it easier to uncover additional source material and shed new light on Black Bart.

Boessenecker has twice been named Best Nonfiction Writer by True West magazine and has appeared as a historical commentator on PBS, the History Channel, A&E and other networks.

In “Gentleman Bandit,” he meticulously details Boles’ life and escapades, along with the legendary lawmen who hunted him, the widespread newspaper coverage of his exploits and the copycat bandits he spawned.

Boles’ criminal career began near the gold town of Sonora in 1875, where he placed sticks in the brush behind him to resemble gun barrels. It fooled the stage driver, who thought the robber was backed up by a gang.