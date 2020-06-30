New dates set for Country Summer Music Festival 2021

Earlier this month, organizers of the annual Country Summer Music Festival at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds announced this year’s event would be postponed until June 25-27, 2021.

Now those dates have been changed to June 18-20, 2021, to avoid a schedule conflict with the Sonoma-Marin Fair being held June 23-27, 2021, in Petaluma..

"As community citizens, the well-being of community events is in all our best interests. As such, we agreed to change our dates,” said Alan Jacoby, executive producer of Impact Entertainment, which presents Country Summer.

This is the latest in a series of date changes for the Country Summer event. Originally scheduled for this month, it was delayed until October, and then rescheduled again for next year, due to ongoing impact of the coronavirus.

Previously purchased three-day passes, single-day tickets, Country Club memberships and upgraded parking for Country Summer 2020 will be honored for the 2021 dates.

Refunds are also available. To request a refund, email the order number to support@etix.com or call 800-514-3849.

