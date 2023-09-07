Where: The parking lot at the Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa

What: “Twelfth Night,” staged by the Jacobean Theatre Workshop and presented as Shakespeare in the Park(ing Lot)

How do you enjoy a classic play without spending a lot of money or time?

If you’re up for a production of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” performed in a parking lot, it will cost you nothing and you’ll get home fairly early.

“We’re going to perform in the parking lot at the Arlene Francis Center” in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square district, said the show’s director, Lukas Raphael.

For those who feel a little intimidated by the Bard’s work, this production will not only be free and informal, but relatively short.

“We’re giving people access and we’re cutting the play down to 90 minutes or so,” the director said. “It’ll be moving quickly. There will be no intermission.”

Because seating is limited to 100 people per show, playgoers are urged to reserve free tickets on Eventbrite.

A simple synopsis: “Twelfth Night” is a comedy about the adventures of Viola, played in this production by Lizzy Bies. After she is separated from her twin, Sebastian, played by Sergio Diaz, Viola dresses as a boy and goes to work for — and falls in love with — a duke. And, of course, complications ensue.

“This is a new company that started this year. The name of it is the Jacobean Theatre Workshop,” Raphael said.

“This project is called ‘Shakespeare in the Park(ing Lot.)’ We hope to do several projects over the next few years. This is the first, and we plan another next year for sure. We hope to have an annual show, raise some money and have more shows,” he added.

While some companies use elaborate sets and costumes, this company’s approach is more direct and basic.

“It comes down to great storytelling,” Raphael explained. “We’re setting the play in a kind of light, hippy, late-1960s style, but the focus is on the content, the acting and the text.”

The cast of “Twelfth Night” includes 10 actors. Two are from San Francisco and the rest are from Sonoma County.

“This company was put together for this show,” Raphael said. “The idea is to have a company that will put on shows and also go into the schools.”

Born and raised in Germany, Raphael, 37, trained at the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art and received a bachelor’s degree at the University of Exeter before moving to New York, where he performed with original Shakespeare in the Park(ing Lot), produced by The Drilling Company.

“I was a company member for more than 10 years,” Raphael said. “People would walk right through our performances and some left their cars parked in our performance space, so we’d work around it. We were lowering the bar for entry into the theater world. This is for people who ordinarily wouldn’t buy theater tickets.”

Raphael relishes the idea of a new start in Sonoma County.

“I was in New York a long time. I was in theater, but I also worked at restaurants and bars to pay the rent,” he said. “The pandemic was tough.”

