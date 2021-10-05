‘No Time To Die,’ directed by Analy grad Cary Joji Fukunaga, opens nationwide

“No Time To Die,” the 25th film in the James Bond series, opens Oct. 8 in movie theaters nationwide, and there’s a name displayed high in the credits with special meaning for Sonoma County.

The director of the movie is Cary Joji Fukunaga, 44, a 1995 graduate of Analy High School, now renamed West County High School, in Sebastopol.

He is the first American director chosen to helm a film in the Bond series, which began in 1962 with "Dr. No."

It was announced in 2018 that Fukunaga would replace director Danny Boyle, known for directing "Slumdog Millionaire," who left the project over what producers said were creative differences.

““We wanted to tie up a lot of loose ends or story threads that were set up in the last four films. So my biggest focus was trying to get the story to work on all levels,” Fukunaga told the Associated Press last month.

Originally planned for November 2019, the release date was delayed after Boyle's departure, and postponed again repeatedly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“No Time To Die” stars Daniel Craig, appearing as Bond for the last time. The cast also includes Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Jeffrey Wright and Lea Seydoux.

In the film, James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when an old friend from the CIA turns up asking for help.

Fukugama won a 2014 Emmy Award for directing the TV drama series "True Detective.“ His film credits include ”Beasts of No Nation“ form 2015, and ”Sin Nombre“ from 2009.

The Spring Mountain Fire Safe Council will present a benefit screening of “No Time To Die” at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 at the Cameo Cinema in St. Helena.

Tickets are available for a suggested donation of $50, which can be made at bit.ly/3lfpWZv . Tickets must be purchased in advance. All proceeds will be donated to the Spring Mountain Fire Safe Council.

The event will include wines from the Spring Mountain District growing region. Bergman Family Vineyards, an estate-vineyard winery in the Spring Mountain District AVA, is the event sponsor.

