New music venue opening in Glen Ellen

Up in Glen Ellen, where the valley pinches down into its narrowest point, is a new music venue called Vintage Auditoria. It will be here, in this glorious outdoor setting, that a new series of musical events will take place.

The Valley of the Moon Concert Festival series is a four-part presentation, and the promoters will hold the first event on April 8. The kick-off will feature 12 musical acts, a very full day running from 3 p.m. until well after sundown. According to John Stalcup, organizer and promoter of the event, music lovers can expect “rock n' roll, jazz, rhythm and blues, country, Americana and folk — covers and originals — classic and contemporary listening and jump-to-your-feet dance sets.”

Scheduled to appear are David Aguilar, Peter McCauley and Friends, Moon Dance and the Howlers, The Steve Cornell Band and the Charles Hersey Blues Review.

Additional artists who will be performing, either solo or with the various combos, are Bobby Edmondson, Jenni Purcell, Max Schimm, David Anthony, Karen Baba-licious and Randy Burrows and Josh Yenni.

Stalcup said, “We want to highlight and reward the unique musical talent in the Valley as well as bring quality musicians from out-of-county.” His plans are to present this event in the spring, two during the warmer summer months, and a season closing event in the fall. The picturesque venue can accommodate up to one hundred fun loving folks. Before settling in for the sweet tunes, Stalcup offers attendees free parking for their vehicles.

The very community minded Stalcup added, “a portion of the event proceeds will go to helping seniors in the Valley experiencing food insecurity.”

More event particulars and information about acquiring tickets can be obtained at vintageauditoria.com. The venue is located at 12140 Vintage Lane, Glen Ellen, CA.