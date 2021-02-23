New network TV drama to be set in Sonoma Valley

ABC expects to air a new television drama set in Sonoma Valley as part of its 2021-2022 television season, according to details provided to the Index-Tribune by ABC entertainment VP of Communications Richard Horrmann.

The plot description provided by Horrmann describes the show as “an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.”

With the working title, “Promised Land,” the pilot will be written and produced by Matt Lopez, creator of the police procedural drama “Gone.”

Adam Kolbrenner will be the executive producer. He previously produced “Slenderman,“ “Prisoners“ and “Deadfall.“

“Promised Land” is one of 11 new pilots ABC-TV has ordered for the 2021-2022 television season, according to Variety. Not all will be picked up to air, however.

The new series is not to be confused with the drama “Promised Land” which aired on CBS from 1996 to 1999. It was a spin-off of “Touched by an Angel.”

No information has yet been released as to when and where the series will be filmed or who will appear in the cast.

