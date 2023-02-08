New production of ‘A Little Night Music’ opens in Rohnert Park

Information: 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com. Box office hours: noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and one hour before each show

Admission: $36 general, $34 for age 62 and older, $32 for students, $12 for 18 and younger

When: Feb. 10-26, with shows at 7 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Mention the musical play “A Little Night Music” and someone’s likely to start singing “Send in the Clowns,” the show’s most famous song.

With its new production, the Spreckels Theater Company is ready to send in the whole show, with 17 cast members and a 12-piece orchestra.

The play includes two dozen songs composed by the late Stephen Sondheim, including the poignant and philosophical “Miller’s Son,” about accepting what passes us by in life, and “Every Day Is a Little Death.”

“There are so many variations within each song. The same lyric sung twice isn’t quite the same,” said Sheri Lee Miller, artistic director and manager at the Spreckels Performing Arts Center.

“The harmonies are extremely difficult throughout the show. There are big all-cast numbers, where I don’t even know how many singing parts there are,” she added.

With Miller directing, and musical direction by Janis Dunson Wilson, “A Little Night Music” opens Friday in the Nellie W. Codding Theatre at the Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park.

The play debuted on Broadway in 1973 and ran for 601 performances, with lyrics and music by Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler.

Sondheim, who died in 2021 at age 91, began his career by writing the lyrics for “West Side Story” (1957) and “Gypsy” (1959). He transitioned to writing music and lyrics for the theater, including his best-known works “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” (1962), “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (1979), “Sunday in the Park with George” (1984) and “Into the Woods” (1987).

Inspired by the 1955 Ingmar Bergman film “Smiles of a Summer Night,” the musical involves the romantic lives of several couples thrown together for a weekend in the country in early 20th-century Sweden.

“It’s an adult play, not in the sense that it’s R-rated,” Miller said. “It’s a grown-up play. It’s a sophisticated play. It has a lot of witty wordplay. It’s about the three stages of love and life.”

At the beginning of the play Madame Armfeldt, a former courtesan who has had liaisons with royalty, tells her granddaughter, “Of course the summer night smiles. Three times. The first smile smiles at the young, who know nothing. The second, at the fools who know too little. And the third at the old who know too much.”

The cast for the Spreckles production includes Eileen Morris as Madame Armfeldt; Daniela Innocenti-Beem as her daughter Desiree, a once-famous actress; and Molly Belle Hart as Desiree’s daughter. It also features Larry Williams as Desiree’s former lover, Fredrik, who is now married to the virginal Anne, played by Brenna Sammon, with Samuel Gleason as Fredrik’s son Henrik. Michael Murdock plays Desiree’s current lover, Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm, with Taylor Bartolucci as his humiliated wife.

The cast also includes Kaela Mariano, Armando Ramos, Chase Thompson and Savannah Steffen.

“I’m working with a lot of people that I haven’t worked with before,” Miller said. “I love to go to rehearsals and listen to them sing.”

In addition to the principal roles, there is a quintet of singers who serve as a chorus in the classical theater sense, providing an ongoing narrative. The singers are Brandy Noveh, Stacy Rutz, Ariana LaMark-Arbitter, Michael Arbitter and Sean O’Brien.

“The chorus is in and out throughout the play. Their music is terribly difficult, and they sing it beautifully,” Miller said.

“’A Little Night Music’ isn’t done very often because the music is so challenging, but it’s a well-made play,” she explained. “I originally fell in love with it just listening to the vinyl record version.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.